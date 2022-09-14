House of the Dragon: actress comments on controversial scene of the 4th episode; Look!

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

Actress Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragoncommented on her character’s incest relationship with Daemon (Matt Smith), shown in episode 4 — aired yesterday (11).

In the scene, the young princess is taken by her uncle to a brothel and there the two begin to kiss until he decides to stop the sex, leaving her confused and not knowing what happened.

In an interview with New York PostAlcock revealed that the controversial moment that still shocks fans of game of Thrones will be explored more in the next episodes. “Rhaenyra’s dynamic with Daemon is complicated. I believe he is good for her, but only time will tell if he is indeed the right person for her.”

“Rhaenyra is at an age where she cannot distinguish between platonic love, romantic love and lust as she has not lived long enough to go through these experiences. I think she understands there’s a feeling here [com Daemon]but she doesn’t know how to deal with it,” he explained.

The last episode aired of House of the Dragon showed a kiss, and more, between Rhaenyra and DaemonSource: Source: HBO Max/Reproduction

The shocking scene, similar to the relationship between Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the original series, came after the two had not seen each other for years. The plot suggests that Daemon’s action was another ruse for him to try to conquer his brother’s throne.

That’s because the King has named Rhaenyra as his heir, however, the board movement makes it clear that Westeros should not take well to the idea of ​​being ruled by a woman, especially after the birth of Viserys Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) son with Alicent Hightower. (Olivia Cooke).

It remains to be seen how Rhaenyra’s possible union with Daemon could spark a war within House Targaryen. The Dragon’s House airs every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.