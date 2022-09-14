How does the new feature to make money on Instagram work?

Obviously, it is known that social networks are the great thermometer of civilization in addition to being an inexhaustible source of entertainment. Therefore, a new feature of the Instagram can help content creators and followers get even closer. And with an extra monetization bonus for those who use the platform as extra income or work. Want to know what we’re talking about? Continue reading our article below.

Instagram tests new feature

Still in the testing phase, the Instagram intends to launch a system to gift its content creators with cash donations. The function would be a new format for monetizing posts and sounds like a kind of tip to bring followers and influencers together. The new option is currently named “Gifts” – or Gifts, in Portuguese – and does not have a premiere date or further details on how it will work. However, it is possible to have an idea of ​​its application.

Feature available on rival networks

Even without knowing how this will be applied to the Instagramit is possible to notice that similar resources are found in other social networks such as TikTok and twitter. The first uses a tool to send gifts in live streams that can be of various values ​​and exchange for real money. The second receives tips directly to the content creator. Himself Facebookalso part of Goalthe company that owns Instagram, has a rewards system called “Stars”.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, an application developer and expert in reverse engineering application code, a menu called “Content Appreciation” (Content Appreciation, in Portuguese) was found by it and, in short, it functioned as a reward center for content creators of the Instagram. Namely, I had a simple idea of ​​allowing followers to send money to their favorite influencers as a way of thanking them for what was made available on the network.

New concepts will be tested

Although there is no release date for your system “Gifts”a Goal should not hide the game for too long. This is because all this can be part of a strategy for new concepts that must be inserted into their platforms. An example of this could be the construction of your metaverse where users will be able to buy, sell and exchange items in the format NFTs for use in the digital environment and, of course, the Instagram is a fundamental part of this process.

