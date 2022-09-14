How Jean-Luc Godard and Truffaut’s Fight Changed Cinema – 09/13/2022 – Illustrated

First-time companions, the breakup of Jean-Luc Godard, who died at the age of 91 this Tuesday (13), and François Truffaut dictated the directions of the nouvelle vague. In general terms, Godard affirmed the need to make a political cinema, while Truffaut would be noted for the lyricism of his films.

After 20 years of friendship, the split between the directors took place in 1973, the day after Godard watched Truffaut’s “The American Night”. In a letter, the director of “Acossado”, from 1960, denounced the apolitical nature of the work that had just been released.

“You say that movies are like the great trains of the night, but who takes this train, what social class do these people belong to, who drives it? -Munich,” wrote Godard.

“American Night” tells the story of filming, its slow production and the various obstacles that a director faces until the release of a movie. Truffaut’s passion for cinema becomes evident, but the love affair between Julie, played by Jacqueline Bisset, and Alphonse, played by Jean-Pierre Léaud, irritated Godard. For him, the production of “Je Vous Présente Pamela”, portrayed there, was a farce.

“Perhaps no one will call you a liar, but I do,” Godard recorded. “This is a criticism against the lack of criticism present in films by Chabrol, Ferreri, Verneuil, Delannoy, Renoir etc, that’s what I complain about.”

At the time, the two directors were already known around the world. First, they signed reviews for the magazine “Cahiers du Cinéma”, responsible for embodying the thinking of the nouvelle vague. Then, with the prestige of their works, they took to the streets, in 1968, to show support for Henri Langlois, founder of the Cinematheque, whom the Minister of Culture, André Malraux, tried to exonerate.

Furious, Truffaut responded to Godard’s accusations in a long letter, which ended the partnership. “His behavior is shit on a pedestal,” he wrote. “I don’t care what you think of ‘The American Night’, I think it’s all unfortunate on your part. You’ve changed your life, your thinking and yet you continue to waste hours at the movies, disturbing your eyes. Why? To find something to feed your contempt for all of us? To reinforce your new certainties?”

Since then, everyone has gone their own way. From a political point of view, Godard would only become radicalized, even adhering to Maoism. Always provocative, he went on to call Truffaut a “petty bourgeois.”