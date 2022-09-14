How Legião Urbana made Godard a pop figure in Brazil

A younger, naive boy and an older college student meet and decide to go on a date. “Eduardo suggested a snack bar, but Mônica wanted to see a Godard movie”, says the lyrics of the song Eduardo and Monica – an excerpt hardly read without being mentally lulled by the melody of the hit by Legião Urbana. The long descriptive and sunny lyrics, which narrate the unexpected romance between two opposites, were sung by a generation of young people who came out of the Brazilian military dictatorship in the 80s – and learned that tolerance was a door to new adventures, discoveries and loves. Among these news was the French filmmaker mentioned in the lyrics. Jean-Luc Godard he was an exponent of cult cinema and a head, one of those few people know about and an even smaller portion actually understands and likes his films. By putting Godard’s name in the lyrics, Renato Russo not only marked the cultural difference between the intellectual Mônica and the young Eduardo, but also presented the filmmaker’s existence to a large portion of the population. Thanks to Legião, in Brazil, Godard is pop.





