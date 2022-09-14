How much do CEOs in Brazil with the highest salaries earn?

You’ve probably wanted to find out how much CEOs of big companies earn. The CEO (Chief Executive Officer) is the highest executive position in a company and many professionals want to reach this position at some point in their careers.

In Brazil, Santander (SANB11), Vale (VALE3) and Itaú (ITUB4) are the three companies that paid the highest remuneration to their executives in 2021. The data were provided by the companies in the reference forms, deposited with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( CVM) and compiled by Forbes.

Since 2009, the CVM has required companies to report the total annual compensation of the board, declaring the lowest and the highest amount – which is normally paid to the CEO or president, with exceptions.

Why do CEOs earn so much?

What a CEO receives equates not only to the effort he puts into making the business grow and prosper, but also to other aspects such as the market, personal branding, networking, “sponsorships”, connection with investors and advice.

Although each professional has a base salary, most of what they receive is compensation for the company’s success.

The following profile is common: once a year, the compensation committees, composed of directors and executives, meet to analyze the payment calculation system. Therefore, in addition to making a good analysis of the CEO’s performance, they also make a benchmark to compare the values ​​with other executives in the market.

A survey carried out by the AFL-CIO federation, the largest union organization in the United States, revealed that the remuneration of CEOs of large companies, such as Amazon, Apple and Intel, is equivalent to 324 times the average salary of their employees.

Here are the 10 highest paid CEOs in Brazil:

1. Santander (SANB11)

Highest remuneration: BRL 59 million

Comparison with 2020: +26%

Financial sector

Share performance in 2021: 34.4%

CEO (in 2021): Sergio Rial

Sergio Rial Image: Disclosure

Sergio Agapito Lires Rial is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santander Brasil, a position he assumed in January 2022, after being Executive Chairman of the bank from January 2016 to December 2021.

2. Voucher (VALE3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 55.1 million

Comparison with 2020: +75%

Sector: Mining

Share performance in 2021: -9.1%

CEO: Eduardo Bartolomeo

Eduardo Bartolomeo Image: Disclosure

Eduardo Bartolomeo is CEO of Vale SA (VALE3), a position he assumed in 2019, and he was the name chosen to participate in the process of recovering the image of companies after the disasters involving their dams. In addition to his work at Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo is known for having worked in prominent positions in other large companies such as NTS and BHG.

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.9 million

Comparison with 2020: +52%

Financial sector

Share performance in 2021: -18.8%

CEO: Milton Maluhy Filho

Milton Maluhy Filho Image: Disclosure

The CEO of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB; ITUB3; ITUB4), Milton Maluhy Filho, is the only Brazilian executive among the 250 best CEOs in the world in the Brand Finance list. He is in the 231st position. Maluhy has been in the role since 2021, having served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Risk. Prior to that, he held several positions, including Vice President (2019 to 2020) and Chief Executive Officer of Itaú CorpBanca (Chile) (2016 to 2018), responsible for the merger of two banks, CorpBanca and Banco Itaú Chile.

4 – Eneva (ENEV3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.7 million

Comparison with 2020: +195%

Sector: Energy

Share performance in 2021: -12.5%

CEO: Pedro Zinner

Pedro Zinner Image: Disclosure

Pedro Zinner has been CEO of Eneva since 2017, when he replaced José Aurélio Drummond. Zinner accumulates the director of Investor Relations of the company. Flavia Martins will assume, on an interim basis, the financial director of the company.

5 – JBS (JBSS3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.6 million

Comparison with 2020: +56%

Sector: Refrigerators

Share performance in 2021: +71.9%

CEO: Gilberto Tomazoni

Gilberto Tomazoni Image: Disclosure

Gilberto Tomazoni took over as CEO of JBS in 2018, completing a succession process that began 15 months ago after the arrest of Wesley Batista. Tomazoni, who joined the company in 2013 after stints at Bunge and Sadia (now part of BRF), has been JBS’ global head of operations since 2017.

6 – Locates (RENT3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 29.7 million

Comparison with 2020: +52%

Sector: Vehicle rental

Share performance in 2021: -25.1%

CEO: Bruno Lasansky

Bruno Lasansky Image: Disclosure

Bruno Lasansky has been CEO of Localiza since 2021. He holds a degree in industrial engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires and an MBA from the Wharton School in the USA. Before Localiza, he was a partner at the consultancy Bain & Company.

Higher remuneration: BRL 29.3 million

Comparison with 2020: +23%

Financial sector

Share performance in 2021: -20.9%

CEO: Octavio de Lazari Júnior

Octavio de Lazari Junior Image: Disclosure

Octavio de Lazari has been CEO of Banco Bradesco since 2018. Working in the business since 1978, Octavio has built his entire career at the company, and it is no wonder that his official name in the position was well received on the stock exchange. The company’s shares rose 2.3% on the day of the exchange’s indication.

8 – Cosan (CSNA3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 27.6 million

Comparison with 2020: +145%

Sector: Oil and Gas

Share performance in 2021: +8.23%

CEO: Luis Henrique Guimaraes

Luis Henrique Guimaraes Image: Disclosure

Luis Henrique Guimarães became Cosan’s CEO in 2020. Prior to that, Guimarães presided over Raízen Energia and Raiden Combustível since 2016 and, before that, held several executive positions in the Shell group, inside and outside the country, for more than 20 years.

9 – D’Or Network (RDOR3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 27.2 million

Comparison with 2020: +44%

Sector: Health

Share performance in 2021: -27%

CEO: Paulo Moll

Paulo Moll Image: Disclosure

Pedro Moll joined the company in 1998, held the position of director without specific designation from 2009 to 2015 and has been a member of the board of directors since 2010. Moll holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and an MBA in Management in Health from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro. He worked as a diagnostics executive at Labs D’Or and served as a member of the board of directors of Cremer SA

10 – Braskem (BRKM5)

Highest remuneration: BRL 24 million

Comparison with 2020: +65%

Sector: Petrochemical

Stock performance in 2021: up 144.5%

CEO: Roberto Simões

Roberto Simões Image: Disclosure

Roberto Simões took over as CEO of Braskem in 2019. The executive has worked at companies such as Ocyan Participações, where he has worked for the last 6 years, Odebrecht Defesa e Tecnologia, Santo Antonio Energia, iG-Internet Group and at Braskem itself as vice president executive between 2004 and 2008.