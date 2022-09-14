How to anticipate the 13th salary by salary account?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

The first installment of the 13th salary must be paid to workers with a formal contract on November 30th, and the second by December 20th. However, with high inflation and expensive things, money is getting shorter and shorter. That way, those who need it can anticipate the allowance.

Anticipation of the 13th salary

Therefore, the worker who has had a salary account in a financial institution for at least 12 months can request the anticipation of the 13th salary.

Thus, it is as if the bank were making a loan to the worker. In other words, there will be a pre-fixed interest charge for the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). In this way, the contractor can advance the amount of his 13th salary between R$ 500.00 and R$ 20 thousand, according to the amount of his allowance.

In this way, the amount of the 13th salary that was anticipated will be charged by the bank, on the date the benefit is paid, up to 330 days. That is, when the benefit payment is deposited in the salary account.

how to apply

Some banks allow the worker who has a salary account to request the anticipation of the 13th salary.

Thus, at Caixa Econômica Federal, the worker must access the bank’s application (available for Android and iOS), or go to a Caixa branch to request the contracting of credit. The ideal is always to use the official channels of the financial institution.

In addition, Banco do Brasil (BB) also releases the anticipation of the 13th salary. Anyone who receives a salary, retirement or pension by crediting a current account at BB can advance the amounts of their 13th salary.

Hiring conditions at BB

Have an active checking account at BB;

Receive salary in a current account at BB;

Have a current and available credit limit;

Have a Contract of Adherence to the General Clauses of the CDC signed;

The advance amount can be up to R$ 20 thousand, according to the amount of allowance received by the worker.

