How to clean the cell phone charger port? Check out three ways | Cell

The process of cleaning the cell phone charger port can be decisive when there are difficulties in charging the smartphone. There are numerous possibilities of obstruction in the input of the device – whether it is in the Lightning or USB-C standard. The truth is that the charging connector inputs are subject to accumulating dirt and lint when in contact with dust, moisture and even our clothes.

To clean the cell phone charger input, you need to have some items on hand, such as a thin crochet needle or a toothpick, in addition to cotton and isopropyl alcohol. And attention: do not use abrasive cleaning products, water or soap to perform the procedure below, as they can damage your smartphone.

Before you start cleaning, you need to make sure that the cell phone problem is dirt. That’s because other situations can prevent the device from completing or starting a charge, such as oxidation, broken connector and even shorted components. To inspect the device, first turn off your iPhone or Android phone before starting to work with it.

In the case of Android phones, in general, just press the on/off button for a few seconds and the option to turn off the device will appear. On Samsung models, for example, the side button ends up being used to activate the virtual assistant, so it needs to be pressed at the same time as the volume button. On iPhone, the command can be given by pressing the power button with the volume down button.

How to clean the charger input in a simple way

With the phone off, use a flashlight and peek at the charging port to see if there is any obstruction caused by a layer of sticky-looking buildup around the edges.

For simple, routine cleaning, use a microfiber cloth or soft-bristled toothbrush just to dust off the inlet. Do not use detergent, water or lint-removing fabrics as they can get caught inside the charging connector inlet and thus make the dirty situation worse rather than solving the problem.

How to clean the charging port sparingly

If you’re still not convinced about the cleanliness and want to check more deeply for the amount of residue inside the charging connector, take a toothpick or thin crochet hook and gently run it inside the port to see if any dirt comes out. If the amount of residue is not very large, two light passes should be enough to clean the dust and remove the lint. It is also likely that a layer of fat could be removed from the walls during the process.

For iPhone users, you have to be a little more careful, because the Lightning port can get damaged if you scrape it too hard. In this case, a thin layer of cotton, stuck to the toothpick, or dry cotton swab, can help to soften the contact of the two surfaces.

How to thoroughly clean the charging port

If the amount of dirt is greater than expected, the user can clean the charging connector inlet further using isopropyl alcohol. On technical assistance sites, it is indicated that the user soaks a cotton swab in a container with alcohol – indicated because it contains only 1% water in its composition – and gently passes it into the connector entrance. This will allow the cotton to absorb the dirt as the product helps to soften the crust. Wait at least half an hour before connecting the phone to the charger.

It is important to note that at no time should the cell phone be submerged in the solution or have contact with other cleaning products, which can irreversibly damage its internal parts.

Although there is no specific direction for cleaning the iPhone port, on Apple’s support page it is possible to check information on cleaning the Lightning port present in the AirPods case. The manufacturer advises the user to remove debris from the connector with a clean, dry, soft-bristled brush or even a lint-free microfiber cloth. It is also not recommended for any liquid to enter the charging ports.