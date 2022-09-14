HPV: Ministry of Health expands age range of vaccination for boys – 09/14/2022

The Ministry of Health expanded the age range of those who can receive the HPV vaccine and began to include 9 and 10-year-old boys in the target audience. Previously, only boys aged 11 to 14 years old, girls aged 9 to 14 years old and immunosuppressed men and women aged 9 to 45 years old could be vaccinated through the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde)* (living with HIV/AIDS, undergoing cancer treatment). , underwent organ transplantation, etc.).

As of this month, the age of girls and boys able to receive the two recommended doses of the vaccine will definitely be the same.

The inclusion aims to expand vaccination coverage among boys, since many people are unaware that males need to be vaccinated against the virus, and facilitates the communication of campaigns.

As most cases of cervical cancer, the third most common among women, are caused by HPV, it is natural for women to know more about the vaccine.

Cervical cancer killed more than 6,000 Brazilians in 2019, according to the Cancer Mortality Atlas, made available by SIM (Mortality Information System). It is very sad to think that this is a disease that, in most cases, is preventable with a screening test and a vaccine offered free of charge.

Despite this, the vaccination coverage of the immunizer against HPV is well below the 80% recommended by the Ministry of Health. Among girls, only 55% of the target audience received the complete vaccination schedule in 2019. Among boys, this number is even lower: only 36.4% took both doses, according to the folder.

But why should boys get vaccinated against the virus?

Firstly, men can pass the virus to their partners and partners. In addition, HPV can cause diseases in men as well, such as cancer of the penis, anus, urethra and throat, in addition to causing condyloma (the Ministry of Health states that about 10% of the population will have genital warts at some point in their lives). life). Thus, the vaccine allows for a healthier and more free sex life, since the condom, despite reducing the risk of transmission, does not completely prevent contagion, as it does not prevent contact between the mucous membranes that may contain the virus.

Many parents believe that vaccinating children against a sexually transmitted infection will make them start having sex earlier. In addition to the fact that there is no relationship between the vaccine and the early onset of sexual life, the reason for vaccinating children is purely biological: they tend to have a more effective immune response to vaccines than adults, especially before they come into contact with the virus. .

Countries that have organized good vaccination campaigns against the virus have seen the number of cervical cancer cases plummet. The most successful example is Australia, which plans to eradicate the disease by 2028. Rwanda, on the African continent, has managed to vaccinate 94% of girls and also expects to drastically reduce the mortality rate from this cancer, which is generally more common in countries poor.

misinformation

Few vaccines have been the target of misinformation like the HPV vaccine. Between 2014 and 2017, the medical team of the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) at USP evaluated, at the request of the Ministry of Health, more than a dozen young people from Acre who reported symptoms such as seizures and fainting that would be associated with the HPV vaccine.

Psychiatrists Renato Luiz Marchetti and José Gallucci Neto analyzed the 16 most severe cases out of a total of 74 at the Hospital das Clínicas at USP, and concluded that the majority had developed a condition of psychogenic illness, whose symptoms have a psychic rather than an organic origin.

“It is a functional disease of the nervous system, associated with a situation of emotional stress, in this case vaccination. The patient does not invent the disease, he actually suffers, but the symptoms, although they are related to the event of vaccination, do not are in no way caused by the immunizer”, explained Gallucci.

Even though the symptoms were not generated by the vaccine, the case of the boys from Acre gained the media, causing panic in the parents. Other outbreaks of psychogenic illness have been reported in Brazil and abroad, and this has prompted a lot of misinformation about the HPV vaccine.

In addition, the anti-vaccination movement, quite active in Europe and the United States, but incipient in Brazil, a country whose PNI (National Immunization Program) is admittedly successful, gained strength during the covid-19 pandemic. One of its preferred targets is exactly the HPV vaccine.

A survey by SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) and Avaaz, carried out in 2019 with 2,000 people over 16 years of age, evaluated the impact of fake news on vaccination. The survey revealed that 7 out of 10 people believe at least inaccurate information about vaccines.

This data reveals the importance of health professionals approaching the subject whenever they have the opportunity, even when dealing with other health issues. In addition, it is necessary to expand the communication of vaccination campaigns, as a way of bringing reliable information to the population and encouraging their adherence.

*For men and women aged 9 to 45 years immunosuppressed*the vaccine is offered in 3 doses, with an interval of 2 months and 6 months.