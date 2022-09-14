Hunger affects most homes with children under 10 years old, says survey – 09/14/2022

This is the online version of the To Start the Day newsletter sent today (14). Do you want to receive the newsletter first and directly to your email? Click here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

In 37.8% of households with children under ten years of age, there is severe or moderate food insecurity (ie, people are hungry or have an insufficient diet). The proportion is higher than the national average of 30.7%. The data are from the second stage of Vigisan (National Survey on Food Security in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil).

The higher rate of hunger in households with children may be a reflection of the new Brazil aid, which does not take into account the number of children in the families. Another possible factor is the elimination of social policies.

DEBATE IN SAO PAULO

Rodrigo Garcia was the target of direct attacks by his competitors in a debate between candidates for the government of São Paulo promoted by UOL, TV Cultura and Sheet. Fernando Haddad and Tarcísio de Freitas criticized Garcia and tried to paste his image on that of former governor João Doria (PSDB). The debate was nationalized since the first block, when Haddad asked Tarcísio about vaccination against covid-19.

O UOL Check checked candidates’ statements. Haddad was right when citing the fall in vaccination coverage during the Bolsonaro government. Fernando Garcia was right about the subway, but he was wrong about job. Tarcísio was imprecise in relation to the federal government delay in the purchase of vaccines against covid.

Bolsonar state deputy Douglas Garcia, who was in Tarcísio’s entourage, tried to intimidate journalist Vera Magalhães and was expelled from the debate venue.

Kennedy Alencar thought Haddad slipped on a banana peel when he mentioned Rodrigo Garcia’s brother arrested for corruption. Jose Roberto de Toledo said that Haddad needs to take Alckmin’s hand to win the Conservative vote. Albergo Bombig saw problems in Garcia’s strategy.

MILITIES – WE WRONG

The growth of territory controlled by militias in Rio de Janeiro from 2005 to 2021 was 387%, not 161% (number reported in yesterday’s edition of this bulletin).

CUT IN HEALTH

The 60% cut (R$ 1.2 billion) of resources in the 2023 Budget affects the Popular Pharmacy program and will restrict the population’s access to medicines used to treat diabetes, hypertension and asthma, and even geriatric diapers.

women in politics

Janja Image: Thiago Bernardes/FramePhoto/Folhapress

A pop brand from Lula’s campaign, Janja is a devotee of Iansã and a friend of artists.

POLITICAL EDUCATION

“Why do we vote?”: experts give tips on how to talk about politics with children.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE

The STF decided to extend the measures adopted during the September 7 acts to prevent possible attacks, including depredation or invasion of its headquarters by extremist groups, until the end of the second round of elections.

ELECTORAL RUN

The TSE approved a pilot project of additional test of electronic voting machines on election day, using the biometrics of real voters. It is one of the main suggestions of the Armed Forces. For the Ministry of Defense, the decision was “excellent”.

THE PHRASE

There is no statistical evidence that this test improves enforcement, but there is a need to carry out this test.

Alexandre de Moraeson the new test of electronic voting machines.

Alexandre de Moraes started to centralize with the Armed Forces, in closed meetings, the discussions on changes in the rules of the elections. Chico Alves sees in the conversations an attempt to show a retreat from the Armed Forces in relation to criticism of electronic voting machines.

……………………..

The TSE confirmed the ban on the use by Bolsonaro’s campaign of images from the 7th of September.

Bolsonaro defends what he calls “data people” and now and then raises doubts about election polls, but among candidates he is the one who spends the most on surveys.

THE NUMBER

BRL 1

It is the amount of “anti-fraud” donations from bolsonaristas, in volume that caused accounting chaos in the president’s campaign. It is estimated that there were around 300,000 donations.

Carolina Brigido says that Bolsonaro tends to make unpopular decisions about health plans before the election.

Mauricio Stycer evaluates Bolsonaro’s “chat” with Ratinho, in his debut on SBT series of interviews with presidential candidates. O UOL Check caught Bolsonaro’s mistakes about vaccines, STF and gender issues.

FENCE

A group of lawyers asked the Attorney General’s Office in São Paulo to investigate the purchase of real estate using cash by the Bolsonaro family.

BRAZIL ARMADO

A man with CAC registration (valid for collectors, sport shooters and hunters) and Lula’s face tattooed on his arm shot dead his ex-wife and two-year-old son in São Paulo.

world of the ball

Sané celebrates Bayern Munich’s goal against Barcelona Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich won 2-0 against Barcelona.

Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax, also in the Champions League.

The results of the round.

Journalist Silvio Lancellotti has died. He was 78 years old. Menon highlights Lancellotti’s many facets.

Reference in Flamengo, David Luiz was dismissed in São Paulo for being small.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II’s body arrives at Buckingham Palace in London Image: Playback/BBC

The body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived yesterday at Buckingham Palace in London. Today it goes to Westminter Abbey, in a place with public access.

Who was invited to the funeral and who was not?

Video has gone viral of King Charles III getting angry with a pen, which leaked ink while he signed a document.

through space

Orion Nebula, as seen by the James Webb Telescope Image: NASA/ESA/CSA

Another sensational image made by the James Webb telescope: the Orion Nebula, “nursery” of stars.

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ukraine has created a plan that provides for decades-long Western military aid, in greater volume; Russia sees risk of Third World War.

Ukraine’s objective, after the success of its counter-offensive in the northeast of the country: to liberate all the territory occupied by Russian forces.

LIVE WELL

With stomach ache and shortness of breath, he found his heart was stopping.

ENVIRONMENT

Scientists have discovered about 200 species of fish in deep waters off Brazil, eight of which have never been seen in the world. And many are described as having “alien” appearance.

TILT

Math question: iPhone 14 is 25% more expensive than 13, but not 25% better.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is more practical and powerful, but with its size and price, who is it for?

MOUTH WATERING

Padocaria SP: contest elects the best bakeries in São Paulo, in 13 categories (among them, a novelty: bakery chicken).