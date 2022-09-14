O King Charles III got angry with a pen this Tuesday, the 13th, because of an ink that leaked while he was writing his name in the visitor’s book of the Hillsborough Castleat northern Ireland. “I hate this! I can’t stand this damn thing. Every time that”, complains the new monarch, as he tries to clean his finger dirty with ink.

Then Charles passes the pen to Queen Consort Camilla and leaves the room angrily accompanied by an employee.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!”: King Charles’ signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can’t escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

The new king had already caused controversy on social media because of another video, recorded on Saturday, 10, in which he makes a gesture with his hand for an employee to clean the table for him.

The repercussion on social networks is divided between those who interpret the gestures as arrogance by Charles III and those who think it is an exaggeration to take the videos as proof of his personality. “I hope people don’t forget that his mother died days ago. The most extreme pressure imaginable,” journalist Benjamin Butterworth replied in response to the video published by CBS.

The videos were recorded at Charles’ first ceremonies as King of the United Kingdom. Since the queen elizabeth II died, the monarch follows a protocol of British traditions. This Tuesday, he visited the Northern Ireland regionwhich for decades has lived a conflict between those who defend being part of the kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

Before, the king was in Scotland, where he watched over the body of Elizabeth II alongside her younger brothers. Charles will still travel in the coming days to Wales and England, completing the cycle of four countries that make up the United Kingdom.

Charles III met with representatives at Hillsborough Castle in southern Belfast and attended an Anglican religious service in memory of the Queen.

In 2005, then-Prince Charles was caught making comments about a BBC reporter during a photo shoot at a ski resort. “Damn people, I can’t stand that man. He’s so nasty”, commented Charles, accompanied by his sons William and Harry, not realizing that there was a microphone nearby. /AFP