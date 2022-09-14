“I earned a high salary for doing nothing”







Livia Andrade, presenter Photo: @liviaandradereal_

Hired to the Cast of Sunday with Huck, Lívia Andrade39 years old, gained notoriety by listing programs from the SBT. In 2020, she decided to leave the network because she was dissatisfied with the position she held and, for some time, she even earned a high salary doing nothing.

“At SBT I had nowhere else to grow. Everything was giving a very positive result, but I was not happy with the changes made daily [no Fofocalizando]. Sometimes Silvio would call, change the name of the program, the agenda, the content and the time. I am an anxious person. That made me more anxious, it was making me sick”, she reported in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globe.

According to Lívia, the owner of the station knew that she was not happy with her position in the gossiping and even gave him an opening to stop. However, she remained there for a few months due to work commitment issues.

After some time, she was given another opportunity to leave the gossip news and accepted. In season, Lívia Andrade remained hired from SBTreceiving salary, but not working in any attraction.

“I was earning too high a salary to do nothing at that moment. I told the management that I wanted to leave, that I was looking into other things. They asked me to be calm and patient, because everything would return to normal. Time passed, and the business did not return to normal. be like it was before. And it’s a good thing it didn’t come back”, he recalled.

Asked how she received the invitation to work at Globe: “I was in the United States when Luciano called me. He was super direct and objective. I was involved in another project, finishing it. I confess that it didn’t take me long to think, no. I decided to park my project, because this one, yes, can wait , but “Domingão”, no. Domingo for me is very symbolic. Thanks to the space on Sunday, I got so many other opportunities. So, this audience is very special to me.”