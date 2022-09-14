‘I gave a crazy’ in speeches about covid

20 days before the first round of the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro said he regrets certain speeches given during the covid-19 pandemic. The statement was made during participation in a pool of podcasts Dunamis, Hub, Felipe Vilela, Positivos, Luma Elpidio and Luciano Subirá.

“I freaked out. The guys [imprensa] they hit the key all the time and wanted to get me out of my head”, he justified. Then, he showed regret for saying that he was not a “gravidigger” at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I would remove it because there was no vaccine”, he said when asked about the speech of the gravedigger. “I’m the head of the nation. I know that. I’m sorry. I wouldn’t say it again, I wouldn’t say it again. You can see that in the last year my behavior has changed. My chair is a learning experience”, he added.

In April 2020, Bolsonaro was asked about the 300 deaths on the day as a result of the disease and interrupted the journalist: “Oh, oh, oh, man. Who talks about… I’m not a gravedigger, okay?”.

Since the arrival of covid-19 in Brazil, the president has been the author of several phrases that belittle the pandemic. In addition to talking about not being a gravedigger, Bolsonaro minimized the disease and compared the covid to a “little flu”, spoke of “hysteria” and even said that Brazil was a “country of sissies”.

The covid pandemic has already killed 684,951 Brazilians, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. In all, there are 34,580,412 positive tests reported since March 2020.

Despite the regret over statements, Bolsonaro continued to defend early treatment, which has already been proven ineffective against the coronavirus. In addition, he remembered when he contracted covid: “I’m in the risk group. I’m old now. I’m 67 years old. I took the medicine. I won’t say his name here so I don’t fall [a transmissão]”.

Attempt at the Evangelical and Feminine Vote

He also said that he would not repeat that the vaccine would turn people into alligators and that he “dropped the ball” when he called his youngest daughter “weakened” because she was born a woman.

Bolsonaro tries, throughout his last lives and public appearances, to make nods to what he understands that makes up the universe of Brazilian women. Bolsonaro’s campaign has invested in the appearance of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, in an attempt to appeal to women and evangelicals simultaneously.

The presidential team put Michelle in television advertising, which was soon banned by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which accepted the request of senator and presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) and ordered the suspension of advertising. In the play, the first lady spoke directly to Northeastern women, another constituency that prefers Lula.

The effort, however, appears to be in vain. Since the July polls by Quaest Consultoria, the candidate has only varied within the margin of error of the female vote: it fluctuated from 28% in July to 29% at the end of August.

Now the campaign needs not only to deal with the rejection of this part of the electorate, but also to repair the damage done by the president in the presidential debate, in which he attacked journalist Vera Magalhães and also presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB).

Other violent speeches against women made by him in his public life include his vote in favor of the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT), who was “dedicated” to her torturer, Colonel Brilhante Ustra. In 2014, the then deputy Bolsonaro stated that deputy Maria do Rosário (PT) did not deserve to be raped because he considers her “very ugly” and because she “does not do” his “type”.

Bolsonaro missed inauguration in the STF and delayed podcast

The start of the program was scheduled for 19:30 (Brasília time), but it only started at 20:08. His main opponent in this year’s elections, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), gave an interview to CNN Brasil today at 8 pm.

The president was invited to the inauguration of Minister Rosa Weber in charge of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), today in Brasília, but he chose to go to São Paulo to speak on podcasts. With that, Bolsonaro broke a tradition of almost 30 years: the last chief executive to miss the inauguration of the highest office of the Court was Itamar Franco, who in 1993 did not attend the ceremony of magistrate Octavio Gallotti. Due to disputes and as a sign of post-election dialogue, Rosa sent invitations to all presidential candidates — of these, only Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) attended.

In the absence of Bolsonaro, the federal government was represented by Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) and ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Bruno Bianco (AGU) Anderson Torres (Justice) and Fábio Faria (Communications).

In addition to them, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and former president José Sarney, the only former chief of the Executive to attend, were inaugurated. There were also the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) Augusto Aras, the president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), Beto Simonetti, and all the ministers of the Supreme Court.