I overdid it with sweets and I can’t go back on the diet: what do I do?

In a moment of compulsion, I ate too much candy and now I can’t go back on the diet. I feel like consuming sugar every day. What do I do? — Maria Clara, by email.

In a process of food reeducation and weight loss, it is common time or another to exaggerate in the consumption of sweets, pasta (carbs) and fast foods. Know that it’s okay for this to happen, as long as the slip is sporadic and doesn’t make you think that all is lost, abandoning the diet forever.

“Leave the guilt aside and move on. To overcome the desire for sweets, you can adopt some attitudes that will help you get back into the rhythm of healthy eating”, guides nutritionist Verônica Laino, responsible for the menus in Menus for Slimming, which indicates 4 steps to resume the diet:

Focus on protein and fiber The substances provide satiety and make the carbohydrates of the meal to be absorbed slowly and gradually, preventing the sudden drop in blood glucose, “which is the main culprit for the compulsion for sweets and carbohydrates”. Try to consume fiber (fruits, vegetables) and protein (meat, eggs, cheese) at least in the three main meals of the day.

Capriche in the exercises Increasing the pace of physical activity helps the body to use some of what was consumed in excess as a source of energy, instead of storing it in the form of fat. But watch out! The idea is not to use training as a punishment for overdoing it, nor to think that working out allows you to skip the diet every time. These two attitudes do not combine with a healthy lifestyle and will hinder weight loss.

consume probiotics Yogurt and kefir, for example, provide good bacteria that help take care of your gut health. “Daily consumption of probiotics keeps the intestinal flora healthy, reducing cravings for sweets,” says Laino.

make healthy desserts If you like sweets, don’t totally deprive yourself of them. Restriction can lead to moments of exaggeration in sugar consumption and even make you give up on the diet, for living “passing like”. You can and should include healthy desserts in your menu, made with nutritious ingredients, as long as you consume them with caution.

In Menus for Weight Loss, you will find menus that allow you to lose weight by eating everything, without feeling like it. In addition to a “free meal” during the week, the plan features easy-to-make and healthy candy options. In the program, UOL subscribers receive 5 new exclusive menus every week and can access more than 90 menus already available.