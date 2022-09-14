Ibovespa falls 2.30%, following abroad with Dow Jones in its worst trading session since June 2020; dollar advances 1.77%

The Ibovespa closed down 2.30% this Tuesday (13), at 110,793 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market retreated, to a large extent, following the movement of the benchmarks Americans, with the reading of the

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 3.94%, 4.32% and 5.16%, respectively. The first had its worst day since June 2020.

“The major catalyst for these declines was the US Consumer Price Index report. [CPI, na sigla em inglês], which brought inflation above expectations. More than that, there were specific items with price accelerating, contrary to what was expected”, explains Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP Investimentos. “We have a scenario of broader and more persistent inflation, which should make the Federal Reserve raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. [Fomc, na sigla em inglês]instead of the 50 points that some houses priced”.

Earlier, the CPI brought inflation up 0.1% in August, compared to a consensus of a 0.1% decline. In the year, inflation hit 8.3%, compared to expectations of 8.1%.

“It is important to note that some houses are already pricing in an increase of up to 1 percentage point, which would be very aggressive”, adds the broker’s specialist.

According to a survey carried out by the CME Group, 24% of the experts consulted are now betting on a rise of 1 point, against 0% the day before. 76% believe in an increase of 0.75 point, against 91% the day before. Nobody else believes in a rise of just 0.50 point at the next meeting, which is still in September.

You treasuries yields advanced en bloc – the ten-year bond closed with its rate rising 5.6 basis points, to 3.418%, and the two-year bond, was 3.745%, up 17.4 points.

“The market was pricing in a soft landing, with inflation slowing and no economic crisis. With this higher-than-expected inflation, the market is once again worried about persistent price increases and a more aggressive Fed, which could lead to a recession and which is also bad for risky assets,” Li contextualizes.

Risk aversion made the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other world currencies, rise 1.42%, to 109.87 points. Against the real, the American currency gained 1.77%, at US$ 5.187 in the purchase and at R$ 5.188 in the sale.

In Brazil, the yield curve followed the trend of the United States, closing with a general increase. DIs for 2023 had rates up three basis points to 13.76%, and those for 2025 gained 14 points to 13.13%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 have seen their yields advancing, respectively, 18 and 23 points, to 11.54% and 11.66%. The DI for 2031 was 11.75%, with an increase of 22 points.

“Inflation came higher than expected. The market expected something 8% on an annualized basis and it was 8.3%. The market came in a positive mood, I think it was kind of forgetting that the world is at war. Inflation suffered occasional drops, but should remain high”, says André Luzbel, head of variable income at SVN Investimentos. “On the negative side, those who suffer from higher interest rates are retail companies and also the most indebted.”

Among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Hapvida (HAPV3), with 6.71% less, Natura (NTCO3), with 6.43% less, and Qualicorp (QUAL3), with 6.15% less. . Only two shares rose in this trading session – the common shares of MRV (MRVE3), with an increase of 0.90%, and those of BB Seguridade (BBSE3), with an increase of 0.67%.

