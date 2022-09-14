Ibovespa has biggest daily drop in 3 months with US inflation stress By Reuters



© Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The U.S. central bank broke a string of three highs and fell more than 2% on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about the U.S. central bank’s next steps after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. inflation. United.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 2.3%, to 110,793.96 points, returning part of the advance in the three previous trading sessions (+3.32%). The loss on the day was the biggest daily percentage drop since June 17.

The financial volume on the trading floor totaled billions of reais.

According to the US Department of Labor, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in August, against expectations for a decline of 0.1%. Excluding food and energy, CPI increased 0.6%.

The numbers triggered a sharp correction in the markets because of potential repercussions on upcoming Federal Reserve decisions and their effects on the world’s largest economy.

Since March, the BC led by Jerome Powell has raised the base rate from almost zero to its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%, and in the last two meetings – June and July – it promoted increases of 0.75 percentage point. .

After recent statements by Fed members, the market has already priced in about a 90% chance of a new 0.75 pp high next week, which was consolidated with the CPI this Tuesday, while bets of a further tightening also grew. larger.

US interest rate futures showed a 35% chance of a 1 pp increase in the basic rate at the September meeting at the end of Tuesday afternoon. Soon after the release of the CPI, this percentage was 19%.

In the view of Leonardo Neves, an equity specialist at Blue3, it is difficult for the Fed to accelerate the pace of growth to 1 pp, but the increase in this bet shows that the CPI has raised fears about the dose that will need to be adopted to contain the advance in prices. .

The CPI, according to Neves, also showed that the interest rate hike by the Fed in recent months may not be enough to control inflation, not even with a series of measures adopted by the US government.

“This causes once again the fear that the Fed will have to weigh its hand, hurt the economy a lot and cause a recession,” he said. “And a recession in the United States ends up impacting the rest of the world, that’s why the markets were so stressed with this CPI.”

On Wall Street, the collapsed -4.323656%.

For Leandro De Checchi, an analyst at Clear Corretora, it is natural that the North American market has a more “acute” reaction to the data, because they are numbers about that economy, even if there is an interconnection between the markets.

In addition, he added, in Brazil, the inflationary scenario, even if persistent, shows signs of deceleration, in addition to having started to be attacked earlier. “And maybe that’s why the impact here was a little smaller”, he evaluated.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN (BVMF:) fell 2.94%, at 30.65 reais, in a session of weakness in the external market, where it closed down 0.88%, at 93.17 dollars a barrel.

– VALE ON (BVMF:) closed down 2.71% at 68.25 reais, succumbing to selling pressure, despite the 2% rise in the most traded futures contract in Dalian, China.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (BVMF:) closed down 1%, at 26.80 reais, and BRADESCO PN (BVMF:) dropped 1.07%, at 19.42 reais.

– HAPVIDA ON (BVMF:) fell 6.71%, at 7.79 reais, on a day of strong adjustment after advancing in the three previous trading sessions, when it accumulated an increase of almost 7%. In the health sector, QUALICORP ON (BVMF:) yielded 6.15% at 9 reais.

– MRV ON (BVMF:) advanced 0.9%, at 12.32 reais, hitting the fourth consecutive high, in the face of favorable prospects for construction companies with a focus on low income. The paper is one of Itaú BBA’s favorites in the sector.