Ibovespa (IBOV) melts more than 2% with the collapse of US indices; only two stocks close higher – Money Times

Pressured from the outside, the Ibovespa (IBOV) fell sharply on Tuesday (13) and returned the gains of the previous trading session.

The benchmark index of B3 (B3SA3) melted 2.3% to 110,793.96 points.

In Wall Streetthe indices performed worse, with Nasdaq closing down 5.16%, S&P 500 retreating 4.32% and dow jones falling 3.94%.

The markets passed on worse-than-expected data from the inflation American.

The consumer price index in the United States (CPIin the acronym in English) continued the upward trend in August, showing acceleration in relation to July.

The indicator rose 0.1% month-on-month and advanced 8.3% year-on-year, above forecasts for a rise of 8%.

Increases in housing, food and medical care rates were the ones that most impacted the rise in inflation.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.6% in the month and 6.3% on an annual basis. The forecast was for an increase of 6.1% in the 12-month period.

After the disclosure of the data, the market began to consider the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed)the US central bank, to raise the country’s interest rate by 1 percentage point at the next meeting, which takes place next week.

The market has already discarded the rise of 0.5 percentage point. Now the stakes are between 0.75-1 percentage point.

For manager Daniel Alberini, a partner at CTM Investimentos, the CPI information suggests that the Fed will have a lot of work ahead.

“And the more interest rates in the US, the more complex it becomes for the rest of the world, due to the flow of money migrating there, due to risk, due to volatility…”, he comments.

At Chinathe developer evergrande announced the resumption of construction projects, amid the peak of the sector’s season in the country, which usually lasts until the end of October.

More cities are showing support for credit and adjusting the down payment requirements that new borrowers have to make, bringing some relief to the steel industry.

Bigger highs and lows

In a session marked by shares in the red, only two shares closed higher: MRV (MRVE3), which rose 0.9%, and BB Security (BBSE3), with an increase of 0.67%.

The rise in the construction company’s shares reflects the good prospects in the market for companies in the sector with exposure to the low-income segment.

THE hapvida (HAPV3) led the Ibovespa low today after plummeting 6.71%, followed by nature (NTCO3), with a devaluation of 6.49%, and Qualicorp (QUAL3), which dropped 6.15%.

In addition to interest pressure, the cosmetics company’s shares suffered from rumors of a possible merger of its operations with Avon, in addition to the spin-off of Aesop and The Body Shop.

OK (VALE3) ended the day down 2.71%, despite the advance of iron ore in China. The actions of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) lost 2.86% (common) and 2.94% (preferred), reflecting the drop in oil prices.

The decline in banking sector shares weighed even more on the Ibovespa this Tuesday.

With information from Reuters.

