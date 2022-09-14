If Mercedes insists on layoffs, there will be an immediate reaction, says union

The Mercedes-Benz board and the ABC Metalworkers’ Union met this Tuesday (13/09) to discuss the automaker’s decision to lay off 3,600 workers. It was the first negotiation meeting since the announcement made by the automaker on 06/09. The workers even crossed their arms and returned to work only this Monday (13/09). The workers’ representation maintained the position that it will not accept the dismissals. “If you are fired, there will be an immediate reaction from the workers”, warned the union president and Mercedes worker, Moisés Selerges.

During the meeting, the company’s representatives presented the figures referring to the economic situation of the plant and of the areas involved in the outsourcing project desired by the company. According to Selerges, the union wants to help the company balance the numbers and keep jobs. “The layoffs bring harm not only to workers, but to the municipality, the state and the country, so we have to look for ways, which will not be the path of the union’s dreams, but it will not be the path of dreams either. from the company. There is no ready-made recipe for this, we have to build it up, let’s help the company build alternatives to be competitive”, said the unionist.

Mercedes-Benz intends to lay off 2,200 workers in the areas of logistics, maintenance, tooling, laboratories, manufacture of axles and transmissions for medium-sized trucks, and 1,400 workers with temporary contracts. Selerges also said that the atmosphere at the factory is tense. “This announcement generated a lot of tension, workers are insecure about their future”. The union president said that this first meeting was not yet for the presentation of proposals, it was just for the placement of situations. The next meeting is scheduled for the end of next week on a date yet to be defined.

Selerges also said there is no timetable for shutdowns. “Especially because if there was already a date for dismissing workers, the conversation would be quite different. For now I prefer the optimism of believing that we will be victorious. We will take the actions as the negotiation proceeds. I believe that peace is cheaper than war, but if we are attacked, there will be reciprocity”, he said, giving the understanding that the response will be in the same measure.

In a note, Mercedes-Benz maintained the position that the restructuring of the company is necessary and is considering saying that it will seek suppliers in the region that should “absorb significant volumes of business”. Check out the full note from the automaker. “Mercedes-Benz do Brasil confirms that, in keeping with its tradition of seeking solutions through dialogue, it is starting negotiations with the ABC Metalworkers Union, to discuss the measures of its plan to transform the Trucks and Bus operations in Brazil that impact their collaborators. We will maintain at all times our commitment to transparency and respect for employees and union representation, in view of the urgent need to restructure areas and, consequently, guarantee the long-term sustainability of business in the country. It is also important to point out that we will seek supplier companies, which will absorb significant volumes of business, in materials and services – preferably in the São Paulo and ABC region, also in a commitment to our local community. We reinforce that we will make all possible efforts to reach a negotiated solution, always with transparency, respect for all those involved and commitment to society”.

Last week the SDE (Secretariat of Economic Development) of the State informed that it would invest in professional qualification to guarantee the employability of workers who are fired. Once again questioned, the secretariat maintained the same position. “The objective is to contribute to the transition of these workers with professional qualifications. The expectation is that these jobs will migrate, leaving the multinational and going to suppliers in the region”.