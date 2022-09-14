“If not…”; ESPN journalist ‘delivers the real’ to Tite and spices up discussion about Pedro in the World Cup

after living a drama with the Brazilian national team, striker Pedro Guilherme is called up again to defend Amarelinha. In great phase for Rubro-Negro, the shirt 21 of Gávea is responsible for some of the games that helped Flamengo to qualify in the World Cups. Pedro scored in the two matches of the Libertadores semifinal, decided the classification in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and now he can take the Club to another final.

That’s because Flamengo enters the Maracanã lawn this Wednesday (14), for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. After the athletes trained by Dorival Júnior opened the confrontation with a 3 to 1 in Morumbi, the team from Rio de Janeiro has the opportunity to reach the third final of the season. In addition to Libertadores, which will be decided at the end of October, against Athletico-PRRubro-Negro lost the final of the Campeonato Carioca to Fluminense.

On the 23rd and 27th of September, Pedro will have new opportunity with the Brazilian national team. The player was summoned to play at Amarelinha for the first time when he was still at Fluminense, but he could not play. The striker suffered a right knee injury and was cut by coach Tite. After being called up to the Olympic team, despite not going to the Tokyo games, the opportunity arrives once again.

What many fans point out is that it is not enough for the striker to be called up only for friendlies. Pedro’s place in the World Cup has already been debated, with the participation of the press in the campaign for Tite to take the player to Qatar. Who spoke again about the team was the commentator Osvaldo Pascoal, on ESPN FC. The journalist stated that the Brazil coach will waste an important piece if not take him to the Worlds.

“I’ll tell you a deal. If Pedro doesn’t go to the World Cup, it’s a waste! Because there’s a game… How do Switzerland (Brazil’s opponents in the group) play? The expression ‘Swiss bolt’ is already built into the name (refers to strong, retreating defense). Swiss bolt, you’re going to need someone to (score goals)… Got it?”says Osvaldo Pascoal.