In a podcast, Bruna Marquezine “reveals” her voting intention

Everyone knows that, in Brazilian elections, the vote is secret. However, this does not mean that it is forbidden to talk about which candidate you intend to vote for! aware of this, Bruna Marquezine implicitly “revealed” who will support at the polls on October 2nd, when the country will choose a new president. Last night (13), in an interview for the podcast “Who Can, Can“, which is presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, the actress commented on her political stance. Just take a look:

Bruna Marquezine being super sensible in Quem Pode, Pod! Voting is secret, right? pic.twitter.com/0APbqlkYxP — POPline (@POPline) September 14, 2022

“So for me it doesn’t make sense for you to live in the country the way it is, worrying if you’re going to lose a follower. Or if you’re going to lose the contract, or if you’re going to lose the admiration of half a dozen people, because you understand that you need to express yourself politically. art is politics“, scored Bruna Marquezine.

Then, in a not so discreet but humorous way, the actress made the letter ‘L’ with her hands, while “adjusting” the position of the headset on her head. Whoever understood the message, she understood; and those who didn’t understand, it’s worth reviewing the video!

Bruna Marquezine reveals trauma after the last soap opera: “I kept crying”

At the moment Bruna Marquezine is already considered an international actress. About to star in the movie “Blue Beetle“, gives A.D, there is no denying that she has reached new heights. But in a recent interview, Bruna confessed that she spent some time believing that she had no potential to be an actress and it all started after the soap opera “God save the king“, his last work in Globe.

The soap opera “God save the king” had a medieval plot, which took place around 1300 AD. Bruna Marquezine played the villain Catherine, which at first was not widely accepted by the public. The production aired on 2018 and the actress received a lot of criticism from the audience. To make matters worse, she wasn’t enjoying her acting either.

“It was a bit of a traumatic project for me because the character was so rejected right away. I got a lot of criticism about my acting. It moved me a lot because… I remember watching the first few episodes and thinking: ‘I don’t like what I’m seeing either’“, he recalled Bruna in an interview with “Quem Pode, Pod”.

“I didn’t love it at all. I thought, in fact, that my character was very different, the tone“, explained the actress, who spent about a month preparing for the villain with the rest of the cast. Catherine it had to be coldbut the public said she was robotics.

“I remember crying to my directors and they were like, ‘but we love what you’re doing’. But on the whole it didn’t make sense. I remember sitting in entrance three, with my badge, crying, I didn’t want to go home, I didn’t want to go in to record. I was crying on the floor, entered the set badly, left the set badly“, said Bruna Marquezine.

catatina died by hanging at the end ofGod save the king“, but despite the tragic end, the actress felt that she managed to win over the public. Nonetheless, Bruna continued thinking he was bad at what he did. Because of this, she decided to take a break from soap operas and ventured into streaming. For the actress, the work in “Maldives“, gives Netflixhelped her regain her professional self-esteem.