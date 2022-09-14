In lightning vote, TSE approves suggestion of military to test in polls

posted on 09/13/2022 20:19



The project must be carried out between 32 and 64 polling stations, from the universe of 640 pieces of equipment that will already be tested on election day, without prejudice to the electoral calendar – (credit: Antonio Augusto/Secom/TSE)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved, in a session of the night of this Tuesday (13/9), a proposal of biometrics in the test of integrity of the ballot boxes for the day of the elections. The project was presented by the Armed Forces, which is a member of the Elections Transparency Commission. The plenary’s decision was unanimous.

Voting lasted just 15 minutes at the TSE. The project must be carried out between 32 and 64 polling stations, out of the 640 pieces of equipment that will already be tested on election day, without prejudice to the electoral calendar.

“The integrity test remains the same, and some of these urns will be removed to carry out the integrity test with biometrics. This will be done for us to test and really verify that this [biometria] is statistically necessary or not”, said Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE.

According to the suggestion of the military, the tests should be carried out in the polling stations and with the participation of voters. They must use biometrics to unlock the voting machines that will be tested. Not all equipment will be tested by the population. The proposal only foresees the application in part of the polls.



