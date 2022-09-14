In ‘Pantanal’, Tadeu defends Zefa after José Leôncio expels the girl from the farm; see photos

See, first-hand, the image of the scene in which Zefa (Paula Barbosa) talks to Filó (Dira Paes) and Irma (Camila Morgado) after being expelled from the farm by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). In the plot, the “King of Gado” sends the girl to pack her things after talking to Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Renato (Gabriel Santana), who invents several slanders about the maid. With no way to prove that Solano (Rafa Sieg) is really a killer, Zefa finds herself in a difficult situation.

Filó (Dira Paes) and Irma (Camila Morgado) support Zefa (Paula Barbosa) Photo: Estevam Avellar/Rede Globo

In scenes that will air in the next chapters, the maid swears that she never said anything about Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zé Leôncio at Tenório’s house. She receives support from Filó and Irma, who believe her words. Tadeu is also next to the girl. The pawn guarantees that if she leaves, he goes with her. Zefa doesn’t believe it, but the boy argues that he’s never been so serious in his life. And complete that he’s on her side no matter what. Tadeu also says that he trusts her and that he’s going to pick a fight with his father.

