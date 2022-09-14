In reunion with Lewandowski, Bayern is lethal, kills game in two minutes and beats Barcelona in the Champions

Match at Allianz Arena was valid for the second round of group C of the Champions League

This Tuesday (13th), the barcelona went to the Allianz Arena to visit the Bayern Munchen for the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. With goals from Hernández and Sané, the Bavarians won 2-0.

The first half had a good game, with Barcelona creating the main chances, mainly with Raphinha and Lewandowski. In the 25th minute, the pair worked well at the entrance of the area, and the Brazilian finished firmly from the entrance of the area, with the ball going out, passing next to the goal defended by Neuer.

At 5 minutes into the second half, however, it was the Bavarians who took the lead. In a corner, Lucas Hernández appeared free in the small area, anticipated Ter Stegen and headed to open the scoring.

Shortly after, the second goal came. Sané easily invaded the area leaving the markers behind and touched Ter Stegen’s exit to widen.

Championship status

Both teams were coming off first-round wins and leading group C. Now, Bayern are alone at the top of the group with six pointswhile Barça follows close behind, tied with Inter Milanwith three.

follow the parish

In recent years, Bayern has become a real thorn in the side of the Blaugrana club. And the parish was expanded with the result of this Tuesday. Now, there are five consecutive victories for the German club.

bitter reunion

This was Lewandowski’s first match in Munich since leaving the Bavarians. One of the most popular names in Barça’s attack, he wasted chances he’s not used to.

next games

The focus of the two teams returns to the national tournaments at the weekend. Per LaLiga, Barça will face Elchewhile, in Bundesliga, Bayern play against augsburg.

At next round of the Champions, on October 4the Bavarians will receive the Viktoria Plzenwhile the Blaugranas will visit Inter Milan.