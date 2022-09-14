In the 2nd round, Lula beats Bolsonaro by 51% to 42%

Rate of the President of the Republic is numerically the highest ever recorded by PoderData in direct confrontation with PT

Search PowerDate held from September 11 to 13, 2022 shows that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 42% of the voting intentions compared to 51% for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in a 2nd round scenario. The President of the Republic has the numerically highest rate ever recorded by the PowerDate in an eventual direct confrontation with the PT.

The gap between the two has narrowed in recent months. In the June round, it was at 17 percentage points. It is now 9 p.p.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

1st TURN

The survey also asked respondents about who they would vote for the presidency in the 1st round. O PT it’s the president maintained the registered voting intention rates a week before. The difference between the 2 is 6 percentage points. Read the full report here.

POWERDATA

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

