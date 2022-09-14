In the fight against the fifth cancer, Susana Naspolini has been hospitalized for six days and asks for prayers







Susana Naspolini is hospitalized for six days and shares a smiling photo on her social networks. “God is here right now”, declares the reporter Photo: Playback/Instagram @susananaspolini

TV Globo reporter Susana Naspolini, 49, has been hospitalized for six days because of an infection and low immunity. Susana, who is battling yet another cancer, took to social media to talk about her state of health and to ask for “prayers, cheering and positive energy”.

In an Instagram post, she appears sitting smiling in an armchair at the hospital with a blanket and a book in hand. The copy that Susana is reading is Conquest of the Virtuesby Francisco Faus.

The publication, made on Monday night, 12, received positive comments from several artists and colleagues in the profession.

Journalist André Trigueiro commented that he is “firm here for you there!”, followed by an emoji of hands in prayer. “You don’t even have to ask. We are all together with you, dear! Chain of prayers, positive energy and love vibrating there!”, recorded reporter Luiza Zveiter, from TV Globo.

The actress, writer and director Beth Goulart also left her message of affection. “We continue to pray steadfast and strong, vibrating for your healing. We are with you. We love you,” she wrote.

Cancer

Susana was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. The first case came when he was 18 years old, when he discovered lymphoma. Then, in 2011, she suffered from breast and thyroid cancer. Already in 2016, she faced a new breast cancer.

Then, in 2020, he received his last diagnosis of hip bone cancer. At the time, Susana shared a video in which she explains that she was about to return to work from vacation, but “he showed up again”, referring to the cancer. She gets emotional talking about the longing to work as a reporter and the process of adapting to the treatment. Check out:

This year, Susana decided to shave her hair and shared a video on her social networks that shows the entire process. The recording was made with his daughter, with good humor and a lot of emotion. “Always remembering what really matters!”, highlighted the reporter.