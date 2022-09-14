In the month in which Grêmio turns 119, Umbro announces Celeste as the third shirt of the season

third cloak

Official 3 honors Uruguay, the passion for football and the mix between the populations of Rio Grande do Sul and the neighboring country

Grêmio and Umbro launch next Wednesday (14), the eve on which the institution celebrates the arrival of its 119th anniversary, the new shirt for the 2022-2023 season. As part of the NATIONS 2022 campaign, which celebrates the “Mistura Que Dá Jogo” that only Brazil has, the English brand joined Tricolor and Uruguay to develop Grêmio’s third mantle. Based on the traditional sky blue of the Uruguayan national team, the Grêmio shirt features blue and white stripes on the back of its collar (in V), referring to the flag of the neighboring country, as well as on the sleeves. Still on the back, the Uruguayan flag stands out above the classic Umbro diamond, while on the inside of the collar the name of the country has its space guaranteed written in Spanish: Uruguay.

On the body of the shirt, graphics that refer to the club’s badge and the gaucho culture appear sublimated in the fabric. In the lower bar, the Umbro authenticity label was placed on one side, while the NATIONS 2022 label, stylized next to a world map, was on the other.

The new Grêmio shirt will be available for purchase from September 14, both on Umbro Brasil’s e-commerce http://www.umbro.com.br and on Tricolor Gaúcho’s physical and online stores. The debut of the third kit is scheduled for the match against Sport, next Tuesday (20), at 19:30.

The shirt is now available at the physical store, at the Arena, and at gremiomania.com.br: Check out the models and values: Male Athlete: 359.90; Classic, R$299.90; Women’s Classic: R$279.90; Juvenile, R$239.90 and Children’s Kit, R$269.90.

The mixture Grêmio and Uruguay that gives the game

The sky blue, the territorial border and the fierce style of play that both fans love are some of the elements that unite Grêmio and Uruguay. Cultures that mix on and off the field, with historical roots intertwined with each other and that maintain their strength to this day. The strength of the gauchos. In the club’s idol gallery, a great Uruguayan, Ancheta, stands out, a defender who represents like few others what it means to be a Grêmio.