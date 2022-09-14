In the Presidency of the STF, Rosa Weber maintains report on secret budget, abortion and pardon of Silveira’s sentence | Policy

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, formalized, this Wednesday (14), that she will remain in the rapporteurship of cases that have repercussions on society and can test the Court’s relationship with the Legislative and Executive.

Even in charge of the Judiciary, the minister decided to keep under her supervision the processes that deal with:

rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called secret budget;

decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy;

pardon signed by President Jair Bolsonaro to extinguish the sentence of deputy Daniel Silveira

Under the rules of the Supreme Court, the minister who assumes the presidency transfers the processes of his cabinet to the minister who left the command of the court – in this case, minister Luiz Fux.

Minister Rosa Weber takes office and promises unconditional respect for the Constitution

The new president, however, can choose which processes he wants to keep under his rapporteurship. It is the role of the rapporteur, for example, to define when a case will be released for trial.

Ministers privately assess that, by remaining with the rapporteurs, the minister indicates that she may want to judge these cases until the end of her term, in October next year, when she retires at the age of 75.

Secret budget was the name informally given to parliamentary amendments passed on to states without clear criteria or transparency.

It was Rosa Weber’s vote that led the Supreme Court to temporarily suspend these payments and order Congress to create a system to publicize the expenditures. The transfers were released later.

The Supreme still needs to discuss whether this modality of releasing resources is constitutional. This week, the Court received new requests to suspend the execution of this type of funds.

Rosa Weber is also responsible for a lawsuit that questions the legality of abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Currently, abortion is authorized in Brazil in three situations: if there is a risk of death for the woman because of the pregnancy; whether the pregnancy was caused by rape; whether the fetus is anencephalic (no brain)

In 2017, the PSOL filed a lawsuit asking for the release of abortion for pregnant women up to 12 weeks pregnant.

The party questions the criminalization of abortion, mentioned in articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code of 1940. The rule, according to the party, violates fundamental precepts of human dignity, citizenship, non-discrimination, the inviolability of life, freedom , equality, the prohibition of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, health, among others.

Pardon for Bolsonaro deputy

Three other actions maintained by Rosa Weber involve the constitutionality and legality of the individual pardon granted by President Jair Bolsonaro pardoning the sentence of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison by the Supreme Court. The ministers will assess whether the pardon represented, for example, a deviation from the purpose, that is, whether it broke the principle of impersonality.