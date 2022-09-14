In the world ranking, Ceará and Fortaleza are ahead of PSG and Manchester United – Play

THE International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the ranking of the best teams in the world. At the top of the list are the two best teams in Brazil today: Palmeiras in the lead, with 305 points and Flamengo in second place, with 303 points. Liverpool closes the podium in third place.

In the local scenario, the presence of teams from Ceará is also highlighted. O Ceará is the best Northeastern team, in 26th place, with 192 points. To have a dimension of the feat, Vozão was in front of the powerful team of Paris Saint-Germainwhich appears in the 27th position.

O Fortaleza is in 69th placewith 146 points, three positions above the English club Manchester Unitedwhich ranked 72nd.

Who prepares the World Club Ranking?

According to the website Goal, this ranking is released every year by the IFFHS and has no connection with FIFA. The organization considers the results achieved by teams in a season, in addition to team statistics.

How does the scoring system work?

Also according to the website, the scoring system of the IFFHS ranking is divided between international and national competitions, with only games from recognized FIFA competitions being considered.

It is considered the level of competitiveness and continent, which directly affect the score of the teams. That is, if a Brazilian team wins a Copa Libertadores victory, for example, it will win 14 points and seven for a draw. And if that team wins the Brasileirão, it will receive four points and two for a draw.

See the ranking:

palm trees – Brazil Flamengo – Brazil Liverpool – England Chelsea – England Real Madrid – Spain Athletico Paranaense – Brazil Manchester City – England Atletico Mineiro – Brazil Rangers – Scotland Ajax – Netherlands

……..

26. Ceará – Brazil

……

69. Fortaleza – Brazil