Increasingly criticized for offensive in Ukraine, Putin is the target of calls for dismissal | World

As Ukrainian forces advance in a counter-offensive that increasingly reclaims their territory and pushes Russian soldiers toward the border, Vladimir Putin’s strategy is starting to be criticized on his own turf. Councilors in Moscow and St. Petersburg even called for the president’s removal.

The Kremlin plays down Kiev’s recent actions, which have forced Russian soldiers to retreat in northeastern Ukraine, but also in the southeastern Donbass, an area that was in the hands of pro-Russian separatists eight years ago. Ukraine celebrates the capture of dozens of cities, but Moscow insists its troop withdrawal from the Donetsk region is strategic.

In the midst of this war of narratives, increasingly vocal criticisms of the Moscow offensive are beginning to emerge from the Russian side of the border. Some of them, starting from political representatives, are directly aimed at President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, councilors in St Petersburg and Moscow openly called for the removal of the head of state. In the capital, councilors signed a text in which they made no explicit reference to the war in Ukraine. However, the document clearly called for the president’s departure, accused of plunging Russia back into the Cold War.

In St. Petersburg the initiative is more emphatic. In a letter sent to Douma, the lower house of parliament, councilors point out that under the constitution, Putin may have to step down for treason.

The document cites the loss of life, the impact on the economy, the progression of NATO towards the East and the so-called Russian “brain drain” towards the West. Some of the authors of the text were even summoned by the police to give explanations.

However, these initiatives have little chance of bringing Putin down. On the other hand, they reveal the population’s tiredness in the face of a military offensive that has lasted more than six months without obtaining the promised results.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a virtual meeting inside the Kremlin on August 9, 2022 — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Even nationalists object

Another contestation that drew attention was that of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who, in a message released via Telegram, criticized the failure of Russian forces in Ukraine. “If nothing changes in the conduct of operations, I will be forced to go and explain what is happening to Russian power,” said the leader, whose republic is a member of the Russian Federation and who has sent troops to help Moscow’s forces on Ukrainian soil.

The same tone is beginning to be heard among some Russian nationalists. This is the case of Igor Guirkine, a former member of the Russian secret service, who criticized the lack of resources sent to Ukraine and the absence of general mobilization in Russia.