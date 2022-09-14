iOS 16: How to put battery percentage on iPhone? Learn all | Operational systems

iOS 16, Apple’s latest operating system update, was released last Monday (12) and brought back the battery percentage already in the status bar. Although much awaited by all users, the novelty, however, is only available for iPhones Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. In practice, this means that users of iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini outside of this feature, having only the visual representation of the battery level in the status bar, without the number.

Battery percentage is displayed again in the iPhone status bar with the iOS 16 update

Apple has not given any specific reason why older (and mini) iPhone models do not have the function. Even after updating the system, on these devices users will still need to go to the control center to view the battery level. According to information from the Macworld website, one of the hypotheses for this exclusion is that these models would not have good enough resolution to display the small number – which is now inside the battery icon.

It is worth mentioning that Apple has received requests to make it easier to see the percentage of battery on its devices since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, when the function was removed from the status bar.

How to put battery percentage on iPhone?

To enable the battery percentage feature on iPhones Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, first update your phone to iOS 16. Then just go to the option “Settings” and then in “Drums”. Then tap “Battery Percentage Key” to put the function on mobile.

The new feature inserts the percentage inside the battery icon rather than on the left side of it. The icon remains white until the battery level reaches 20% or less, at which point part of it turns red and the rest is transparent.

More than battery percentage, iOS 16 changes lock screen

Personalized lock screen is one of the new features brought by iOS 16

In addition to the battery percentage function, iOS 16 has other new features that aim to optimize the experience for users of iPhone devices. One of them is the customization of the lock screen, which will now be able to display clocks in different fonts and colors than the traditional one, in addition to the possibility of placing widgets on the screen.

iOS 16 will also automatically detect duplicate images from the gallery, which helps to save device memory. The operating system will also allow you to lock the hidden photo album, a feature that will work automatically and can be unlocked via biometrics or alphanumeric code. It will also be possible to save editing presets and easily copy them to other photos.

Regarding security, the operating system update brings the Safety Check, which allows the user to see which contacts have access to their location so that they can then revoke it or not. Lockdown Mode, on the other hand, offers more security for those who may be the target of cyberattacks, such as journalists, activists and protesters. See the main news of the update here.

