Ipec: 37% identify with the center; 35% with the right; and 26%, with left

247 – The survey Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (12), commissioned by Globo, showed that 37% of Brazilian voters identify themselves as the center, 35% with the right and 26% with the left. The researchers asked voters to rate themselves from 0 (completely on the left) to 10 (completely on the right). Those who claimed to identify completely with the right added up to 23% and completely with the left, 15%.

According to the survey, those who consider themselves completely conservative or traditional are 27%, and those who classify themselves as completely modern or progressive were 23%.

The numbers pointed to the victory of the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round, with 51% of the valid votes. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) came in second, with 35% (35% in the previous poll, 5/9). Former minister Ciro Gomes, from the PDT, had 8% (9% in the previous poll).

Simone Tebet (MDB) got 4% (4% in the previous poll). Felipe d’Avila (New) reached 1% (1% in the previous survey). Thronicke (União Brasil) had 1% (1% in the previous survey).

Former President Lula’s votes in homes where at least one receives government assistance increased by five points.

In the second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by more than 15 percentage points.

2,512 voters were interviewed between September 9 and 11 in 158 municipalities. The margin of error was plus or minus two percentage points, and the confidence level was 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-01390/2022.

