Ipec: 37% identify with the center; 35% with the right; and 26%, with left

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Ipec: 37% identify with the center; 35% with the right; and 26%, with left 0 Views

Those who claimed to identify completely with the right added up to 23% and completely with the left, 15%. Research also showed Lula’s victory in the first round




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Do you like to roast in the sun? Understand the relationship between this habit and increased appetite

Search from Tel Aviv University in Israel presents an interesting scientific discovery. In the studies, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved