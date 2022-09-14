Ipec: 37% of voters identify with the center; 35% with the right; and 26%, with left | Election poll

Research Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (12), commissioned by Globo, points out that 37% of Brazilian voters identify themselves as the center, 35% with the right and 26% with the left.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

IPEC asked voters to rate themselves from 0 (completely on the left) to 10 (completely on the right). Those who identify completely with the right are 23% and those who identify completely with the left are 15%.

Conservatives and Progressives

Ipec also asked voters to classify themselves as either conservative or progressive. Those who consider themselves completely conservative or traditional are 27%, while those who classify themselves as completely modern or progressive are 23%.

In this question, IPEC asked voters to rate themselves from 0 (completely conservative) to 10 (completely progressive), taking into account issues such as “equality between men and women, sexual orientation or the roles of each family member”.

Those who were on the more conservative side, from 0 to 4, totaled 43%, against 38% of those who were on the more liberal side, from 6 to 10. Another 17% chose the option that is exactly in the middle, between conservatism and progressivism. Those who do not know or did not respond were 2%.

The number of completely progressive people is higher among voters with higher education (29%), of color or race other than white or black (30%) and with no religion or who are not Catholics or Evangelicals (30%). It is also higher among those who consider the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) to be bad or terrible (31%).

The percentage of those who say they are completely traditional grows among evangelicals (37%), residents of the Midwest (33%) and South (32%) and with elementary education (32%). The index reaches its highest value (40%) among those who classify the current government as great or good.

Voters who are between the two extremes are more common among those who consider the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government to be regular (22%), residents of the periphery (21%) and those with no religion or who do not profess the Christian faith (21%). .