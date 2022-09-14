Is chasing waves by seaplane a new fad for the wealthy in the Maldives? – 09/14/2022

“Heliskiing”, the practice that takes explorers from icy mountains in search of virgin snow canyons, is fascinating and takes place in the main ski resorts of the world. Replicating this concept behind perfect waves — just for your own pleasure and that of some friends — is only possible in one of the most coveted paradises on the Indian Ocean. It is in the Maldives, the Eden of 90 thousand km², with 26 atolls and exactly 1192 islands, where the Seaplane Surf Safari takes place.

The experience goes something like this: the surfer guest is with family and friends at one of the famous luxury resorts on private islands, thirsty for that perfect and untouched wave. The management of a surfing agency talks to the interested party and shows that the next day the swell of dreams will enter an atoll in the north of the Maldives, about 30 minutes by seaplane.

It is a remote peak, with an immense chance of not having a living being that breathes out of water: just him and seven other people who will be able to accompany him. Technology does its part by contributing to the forecast of winds and the best times.

That’s it: tomorrow’s surf trip is scheduled. If nature plays a trick, no problem, the seaplane will be available for the entire journey and there will always be a plan B, C, D and many other waves to look for in this gigantic archipelago.

Surfers aboard the seaplane: if the weather conditions have changed, just hop on and go Image: Tropic Surf

In search of the untouched waves

Who offers this pampering for its guests is the Four Seasons resort, on the private island of Kuda Huraa. The hotel has a partnership with Tropic Surf, a pioneering agency in the world to offer unique experiences in luxury accommodation, in almost 20 paradisiacal destinations. The Australian company operates based on other hotels in the Maldives, but it is only the Four Seasons that offers a private seaplane, available for the Seaplane Surf Safari.

If we fly, for example, towards the northern atolls, we will find untouched waves in secret places.

“This kind of experience is only possible in the Maldives and I travel the world taking clients to surf everywhere,” says Ross Phillips, founder and owner of Tropic Surf, a company he founded 30 years ago as a surfing pioneer. for millionaires.

The price for this luxury in the Maldives, though, is far from affordable. Image: Tropic Surf

Salt water (and the price too)

And the Four Seasons Seaplane Surf Safari is really not for every mortal. To book the aircraft, the wave lover will have to shell out $20,000 for a day and, in general, it’s just one person who pays. Sometimes he takes friends or simply goes with a Tropic Surf instructor and a professional photographer to capture the epic moments. The plane has an anchor and is waiting for the customer like a base in the middle of paradise. Tired, he goes back to the cabin, eats and goes on to another series. Or it takes off towards another peak that could be pumping hundreds of kilometers away.

Ross explains that the season for good swells runs from April to October, but that in February and March there are already some waves in the south of the archipelago. “One of the great attributes of Maldives is that the formations have consistency and are not so difficult, it is for an intermediate level. They are long, with warm and transparent water. It is the tropical dream that every surfer wants. An exotic place between atolls, with the waves just for him”, describes the Australian with a smile on the face of someone who has been to these scenarios countless times.

Rob Machado and Kelly Slater Image: Carlos Marcontes

Kelly Slater approved

To get an idea of ​​the professionalism of this experience, from the partnership between Tropic Surf and the hotel, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy was created – the most exclusive and luxurious surfing competition on Earth. At the end of last month (August), the 10th edition of the event took place, with the presence of none other than Kelly Slater, in her debut in the clear waters of the Maldives. “I don’t know why it took me so long to come here and I don’t understand why the World Surf League didn’t put Sultans Break on the elite world calendar. The place is incredible”, asked the 11-time world surfing champion.

Kelly was referring to the wave that is next to the Four Seasons Kuda Huraa and that was the stage for the championship that had veterans already in the house of half a century of surfing. In addition to the multi-champion, the tournament had American legends such as Rob Machado, icon of the so-called freesurf; Shane Dorian, one of the great Big Riders on the planet; in addition to Ross Williams and Taylor Knox, two names that shone on the world circuit. The friendly Iboo Arref, the main champion of the Maldives, completed the sextet.

The athletes were with their families and shared their time between competitive heats and moments of relaxation and refinement in accommodations in overwater bungalows, at the property’s Spa Island and in the sumptuous restaurants of the Four Seasons. The atmosphere was a symbiosis between vacation and work.

A beer break between waves? Why not? Image: Tropic Surf

Surfers were taken by boat to the famous wave and were based on the Explorer, a luxurious three-deck catamaran, which belongs to the hotel and which is also used for surf trips and trips for divers. Maldives is one of the best places in the world to practice underwater sport.

Still in top form and without confirming if 2023 will be the year of his retirement (behind the scenes it is speculated that he will announce his departure from the World Tour after the Hawaii leg), Kelly was the big winner of the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, beating teammate Shane Dorian in the grand final. “It’s very difficult to beat Kelly. I’ve been surfing with these friends since high school and it’s amazing to be here with them in this paradise, now with everyone in their 50s. I don’t know if we’ll have another opportunity like this”, joked Shane, who was the champion of the biquilhas board stage, defeating arch-rival Kelly in the semifinals.

Seaplane ‘parked’ while its passengers enjoy a wave Image: Tropic Surf

A link to see manta rays

It is important to point out that in this season of excellent waves, especially between June and October, it rains a lot in the Maldives and there is a risk of not getting a full sunny day for the desired photos on social networks. However, there are great swells and a unique event on the planet: the snorkel with the highest concentration of manta rays in the seven seas.

It is the exchange for the almost guaranteed Sun (between December and April), for tubes and for one of the most incredible maritime experiences. It only happens in the Maldives, but away from the North Male Atoll, where Kuda Hurra and Sultans Break are located. The spectacle of nature takes place in Baa Atoll, a region that is a World Heritage Site, listed by Unesco, exactly for this unbelievable event.

Private island offers a system that warns if rays appear Image: Disclosure

There, the Four Seasons also has another private island with the Landaa Giraavaru hotel that offers a curious experience. Guests receive an old telephone, one of those ‘Nokia retro’ which is the connection for the so-called ‘Manta Call’. Those interested should keep the device in their pocket and if they are lucky it will ring. They’ll have about 20 minutes to drop what they’re doing and run to the pier, as it’s a sign that a large group of mantas has been spotted and that they’ll head out to snorkel with gentle giants.

Everything is done with strict environmental care, coordinated by the team of marine biologists from the NGO Manta Trust. One of the project’s leaders, Beth Faulkner, explains that the region has a unique geography, forming an immense ‘U’ where plankton at this time of year are corralled, carried away by the currents, and end up promoting a feast for these majestic and harmless cartilaginous fish. .

Only here on Earth does this happen, with this intensity. I, in one day, already dived with 243 rays.

See more photos of surfing safari in Maldives

1 / 10 Disclosure two / 10 Tropic Surf 3 / 10 Tropic Surf 4 / 10 Disclosure 5 / 10 Tropic Surf 6 / 10 Disclosure 7 / 10 Tropic Surf 8 / 10 Tropic Surf 9 / 10 Tropic Surf 10 / 10 Tropic Surf

This 2022 season they have already identified more than 5200 manta rays within this area of ​​the atoll called Hanifaru Bay. There, tank diving is prohibited, but you don’t have to go deep, just put your face in the water and start the enchantment watching the ballet of these magnificent creatures. They swim as if they were flying slowly, with elegance and gentleness, with their “wings” that reach up to 4 meters in width.

Some even perform acrobatic pirouettes and, sometimes, there are so many that it seems that we are looking at a black floor that moves slowly. The same plankton that attract them also sharpen another gentle being: the whale shark. But they are present in much smaller numbers and it takes a little luck to see them in this scenario of tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, where the extraordinary mantas reign.