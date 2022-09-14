Is Ethanol or Gasoline Better? See how to do the simulation – Extra Income

O R7 launched a simulator to help the driver calculate which fuel, between gasoline and ethanol, has the most advantageous price to fill up the car. To consult, just click on Extra Income and on the fuel simulator.

The account takes into account that the sugarcane or corn ethanol, as it has a lower calorific value, it must have a price limit of 70% of the value of the petroleum derivative at the gas stations to be considered advantageous. That is, it is worth filling up with ethanol if the price is below 70% of that of gasoline.

Despite the drop in ethanol in the last week, from R$3.71 to R$3.53 (4.8%), biofuel is only advantageous in Goiás, Mato Grosso and São Paulo, according to data from the ANP (Agência National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), released this Monday (12).

The calculation is done with the price of gasoline multiplied by 0.7. If the result is below the value that the gas station is charging for ethanol, don’t even think twice: keep the oil derivative.





Taking the current ANP table with the average values ​​of a liter in São Paulo, we have: R$ 5.04 (average price of gasoline) x 0.7 = R$ 3.52. Considering that the average price of ethanol in the country is R$ 3.53, the parity is 70.04%, therefore less favorable than the petroleum derivative.



