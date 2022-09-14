Is it really possible to find out your CPF through your name?

The Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) – an 11-digit number – is the registration of people maintained by the Federal Revenue Service. Its main function is to identify taxpayers in the Income Tax. Given this importance, many doubts have arisen about the possibility of discovering someone’s CPF from a brief search with their full name.

Discover CPF from a search with the name of the individual

Through the CPF, it is possible to check some important data, such as payment history and whether the person is in default. To obtain this information, it is necessary to know the registration number of the individual.

On the Serasa website, you can check your registration status, that is, if you have a dirty name or not. To do so, simply access the portal and click on “Consult CPF”. Then fill in the data. When logging into your account, check if you have any outstanding debt and if it is possible to trade it.

Although it is difficult, it is possible to find out your registration number through your name, yes. However, you need not worry, as such consultation is only allowed for bureaucratic purposes.

There are two ways to find the CPF number in a search that only takes your full name:

1. By the IRS

Such consultation can only be made by a legal or judicial representative who is part of a legal action that justifies such a request. This application must be accepted by the Federal Revenue Service. Only if accepted can they hand over the information.

2. Company affiliated to the credit bureaus

In this case, it is possible to find out someone’s CPF with just the person’s name to perform a credit analysis. You don’t have to worry as the data provided is prevented from being passed on to consumers.