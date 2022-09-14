is PAID TODAY (14/09); See if you receive a value of R$ 1,100 or R$ 1,212; Check PIS 2021 CALENDAR and PIS 2022 CALENDAR

Thousands of employees from all over Brazil can still receive the payment of PIS 2021 It’s from PIS 2022.

O PIS 2022 is intended for employees who worked in 2020. PIS 2021 2019 employees.

Other than that, employees wait for the payment of PIS base year 2021 (for those who worked in 2021).

Below, check out all the information about the PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program) is overdue, as mentioned above.

With that, the PIS refers to the year of 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be deferred and has no scheduled payment date.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

The Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Codefat) is expected to do with the federal government in 2022.

The main objective of the meeting is to organize and schedule when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

The payment PIS base year 2021 must occur in 2023, if not in 2022.

The bright side is that, if confirmed for 2023, the payment will be higher.

HIGHER AMOUNT PIS 2023

If formalized that the deposit of PIS base year 2021 will be made in 2023, which seems to be the most likely, the payment will be higher.

O deposit of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage, as is well known.

In September, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$1,302, with no real increase. That is, without taking into account the rise in inflation.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages; They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

2022 PIS PAYMENT

Despite the closed calendar, about 500 thousand people did not receive payment of the PIS in 2022, even with the right.

O PIS 2022 deposited between the months of February and March, with installments of up to BRL 1,212.

It is important to reinforce that the PIS 2022 was intended for professionals who worked in the year 2020.

HOW TO RECEIVE THE PAYMENT OF PIS 2022?

the payment of PIS in 2022 was intended for workers in private companies and can be withdrawn through Federal Savings Bank.

O PIS 2022 was automatically paid into a digital social savings account opened automatically by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;





at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;





at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table does justice to PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;





2 months worked – R$ 202;





3 months worked – R$ 303;





4 months worked – R$ 404;





5 months worked – R$ 505;





6 months worked – R$ 606;





7 months worked – R$ 707;





8 months worked – R$ 808;





9 months worked – R$ 909;





10 months worked – R$ 1,010;





11 months worked – R$ 1,111;





12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum value of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar highlights that the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

2021 PIS PAYMENT

already the PIS 2021 is intended for workers who worked in 2019. The nomenclature of “PIS 2021” is because the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

The portion of PIS 2021 is up to BRL 1,100the worker will need to submit a request to the Ministry of Labour.

REQUEST PIS 2021

to remove the PIS 2021it is necessary: