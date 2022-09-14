It looks healthier, but it’s not! Substitutions can harm the diet

Considering only the calorie count in meals is a common mistake in those who are in a hurry to reach a certain goal on the scale. However, a very restrictive diet can prevent your body from getting all the nutrients it needs. If you have difficulty, look for a nutritionist and other professionals who can guide you.

The low carb diet trend

Many eating plans propose reducing or completely excluding certain foods, promising miracles. However, it is necessary to assess the nutritional needs of each individual. Skipping meals or even betting on substitutes such as sweetener, margarine and processed dietary products does not always represent health care.

unnecessary exchanges

Among the examples mentioned, margarine has a high level of trans fat, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. You sweeteners must be used under medical prescription, although sugar must be reduced. Controlling sodium consumption and keeping blood glucose balanced prevents conditions like type 2 diabetes, fat accumulation and lack of energy.

Don’t forget the fiber source

Stop consuming fiber in the morning is one of the worst attitudes if your goal is related to weight loss. This thought increases compulsion, as it ignores morning satiety and produces a feeling of despondency. Both generate a sedentary lifestyle and desire for candy throughout the day, exceeding the ideal caloric intake.

Carry out a food plan, purchasing natural foods that promote satiety, controlling appetite for longer. Stimulate your awareness, allowing your relationship with food to be good.

Associate these changes with other healthy habits, such as going to bed earlier, drinking plenty of water, and exercising regularly. Remember to start slowly, avoiding sudden attitudes that make it difficult to adapt your mindset.