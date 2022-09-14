who accompanies ‘Pantanal’ know that the bow of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) became one of the best fragments of the novel. The story of a woman in search of her own sexual satisfaction and going against her husband’s repression has infected millions of Brazilians who are still waiting for the outcome of the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavi).

This Tuesday (13th), Murilo Beníciowho lives the tenorio at the work, and Gabriel Sater, aka Trindade, were at Ana Maria Braga’s breakfast on the program ‘More you‘ and the villain of the work was in tears with a statement left by Isabel Teixeira. In a video sent to the production, the actress sends a message of affection to her co-worker and tears her fictional husband’s tears.

“I wanted to say, Murilo, that you are a great partner on the stage, a great friend. I promised I wouldn’t cry and I won’t. You are a great director too, Murilo. Hope people go to the movies when you release ‘Pearl‘, to see how much you love actors, as well as being a great scene partner“, said Isabel.

In response, Benicio praise the friend. “We spent the entire soap opera laughing, we died laughing. [….] We had this understanding of mine and hers, and we started doing other things, playing with the microphone, which came down. It was a joke, it was a date. It makes me even happier, besides my meeting with her, her meeting with the Brazil. That actress, she was there. we didn’t have the privilege to owe. She has a training and practically a whole career in theater. And, suddenly, we receive this gift that is Isabel Teixeira”, he replied excitedly.