‘I’ve never felt bad before’

Actor Stênio Garcia shared with his followers this Tuesday, the 13th, that he tested positive for Covid-19. He, in a video, said that he was feeling unwell and that, therefore, he was heading to a hospital.

“During these two years and many months of the pandemic, my wife protected me because I was always disconnected with my health. I kept taking off the mask and now unfortunately I’m going to the hospital because I’m feeling bad like I’ve never felt before, taking this is horrible and I didn’t believe it would leave me like this. I ask for good energies and hope to give good news soon. I want to live and I still want to make my art. To take off the mask is to expose yourself to a virus that is still circulating”, he wrote in the Instagram.

This Tuesday afternoon, Stênio will undergo tests to assess how much the disease is compromising his lungs. It is not yet known whether he will need to be hospitalized or not.

In the video, the actor mentions that he was “disobeying” his wife, in reference to the episode in which Marilene Saade forced the artist to put on the mask in a live interview and then took him out of the situation. At the time, she received several criticisms and even Stênio used his social networks to defend her.

“He has serious health problems because of his 90 years and I take care of him out of love for 24 years and 24 hours a day. He can’t get it and neither do I, because I was intubated for a month fighting for my life and I have sequelae in my lung and if it catches me I die,” she posted after the incident.