James Webb takes a beautiful photo of the Orion Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope surprises us week after week. His newest images show the Orion Nebula, a kind of nursery where stars form, in never-before-seen detail.

The news was released by a team of more than a hundred scientists from 18 different countries. search. “We started this project in 2017, so we’ve been waiting over five years to get this data.”

As the name suggests, the nebula is in the constellation Orion, at a distance of about 1,350 light-years from Earth (each light-year corresponds to about 9.5 trillion kilometers). It is a creation environment, similar to that of our Solar System when it formed over 4.5 billion years ago.

The region had already been recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope, but look at the jump in sharpness that the mighty James Webb provided:

Orion nebula captured by Hubble, left, and James Webb, right Image: Nasa/ESA/CSA/PDRs4All

a star is born

“Stellar nursery” is a romanticized way of referring to the nebulae, massive clouds of gas and dust in which new stars are formed. As they are very dense, until now, it was practically impossible to see them in detail to study them. But the James Webb operates in infrared light lengths, having the superpower to see through clouds.

“These new observations allow us to better understand how massive stars transform the cloud of gas and dust in which they are born,” explained Peters. They can also give us clues about the expansion of the universe.

The captured images are detailed enough that you can see the structures of the huge nebula. “We clearly see several dense filaments, which can promote a new generation of stars in the deepest regions of the cloud of dust and gas. Star systems already in formation also appear,” said Olivier Berné, a member of the French National Center for Scientific Research.

“Inside its cocoon, young stars with a disk of dust and gas in which planets form are observed in the nebula. Small cavities made by new stars being blown away by the intense radiation and stellar winds of newborn stars are also clearly visible.” , added Berné.

For Edwin Bergin, head of the astronomy department at the University of Michigan, in the United States, the new images are important for “understanding the complete cycle of stellar birth”.

“We’re seeing this process, where the first generation of stars is essentially radiating material to the next generation. These amazing structures that we’ve observed will detail how the feedback loop of stellar birth occurs in our galaxy and beyond,” he said.

More about the telescope

An initiative that unites NASA (American space agency), ESA (European) and CSA (Canadian), the James Webb telescope was launched into space with the aim of using infrared radiation to better observe the formation of galaxies and stars.

An engineering marvel, it is able to peer farther into space than any other telescope has ever done, thanks to its massive main mirror and four instruments (like the NIRCam, a near-infrared camera) that allow its view through gas and cosmic dust.

We know that the Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago, but we still haven’t figured out how everything happened since then. Because light from stars and galaxies takes a long time to reach us, what we see in Webb’s images is actually what they looked like thousands of years ago.

The telescope was launched in December 2021, but only went into operation in July this year. Since then, spectacular images have been released almost weekly by the scientists involved in the project. A few days ago, for example, another nebula, the Tarantula nebula, was featured in the news.