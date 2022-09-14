Jean-Luc Godard: medical report cites ‘multiple disabling pathologies’; filmmaker resorted to assisted suicide | Pop & Art

Jean-Luc Godard turned to Swiss legal assistance for assisted suicide after being stricken with “multiple disabling pathologies, according to medical report terms”. The information was given by Patrick Jeanneret, legal representative of the filmmaker’s family, to the AFP agency.

The statement confirms the information of the French newspaper Libération, which on Tuesday (13), said that the French-Swiss filmmaker died by assisted suicide, this Tuesday (13), at the age of 91.

A source in Godard’s family told the paper that “He wasn’t sick, he was just exhausted.” “It was his decision and it’s important to know.”

The g1 is also on Telegram; click here to receive news directly on your mobile

Also according to Libération, a second person close to the filmmaker confirmed the information.

Earlier, in a statement, Anne-Marie Miéville, Godard’s wife, said the filmmaker “died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones” in Rolle, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland as long as the patient does not have help from a third party at the time of death.

1 of 3 Godard poses at the ‘Grand Prix Design’ award ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland on November 30, 2010 — Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters/Arquivo Godard poses at the ‘Grand Prix Design’ award ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland on November 30, 2010 — Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters/Arquivo

Godard and the New Wave

Godard is one of the founders of the Nouvelle Vague, one of the most important movements in world cinema, created in France at the end of the 1950s and which brought new paradigms of aesthetics to cinematographic productions around the world.

Sharp cuts, camera in hand and existential dialogues are some of the characteristics that define the aesthetics of the movement, which influenced directors over the following decades.

The acclaimed director has made more than 40 feature films over his 70-year career, as well as short films, experimental documentaries, cinematic essays and music videos.

Brilliant, creative, controversial, restless and prolific are some of the adjectives attributed to the filmmaker.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the death of the filmmaker, whom he called a “genius” and “iconoclast”.

“Jean Luc-Godard was the most iconoclastic of the Nouvelle Vague filmmakers. He invented a decidedly modern and intensely free art. We lost a national treasure and a genius”, he declared.

2 of 3 Jean-Luc Godard smokes a cigar during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982. — Photo: Jean-Jacques Levy/ Associated Press Jean-Luc Godard smokes a cigar during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982. — Photo: Jean-Jacques Levy/Associated Press

Godard began his career as a film critic. Then he went on to make experimental films and documentaries.

Among his most prominent works are “Acossado” (1960) and “O contempt” (1963)starring Brigitte Bardot.

Godard also made films such as “Living Life” (1962), “Alphaville” and “The Eleven O’clock Devil”, both from 1965, “French Week-End” (1967), “Carmen” (1983), ” I greet you Maria” (1985) and “Farewell to Language” (2014).

Who was Jean-Luc Godard?

Most of the titles adopted a new style of filming, redefining the norms of camera – more portable and with more movement -, sound and narrative, in addition to cuts and existential dialogues.

His productions also caused controversy in traditional sectors, such as the Catholic Church. the long “Je Vous Salue, Marie” (1985) it was rejected by then Pope John Paul II and was even banned in Brazil at the time, on the grounds that the story was an offense to Catholic beliefs.

The film tells two parallel stories. One is about José (Theirry Rode) and Maria (Myriem Roussel), a contemporary couple. José is a taxi driver, Maria works at a gas station. An angel announces to Mary that she is pregnant, her husband accuses her of betrayal, and both are challenged to accept the pregnancy and divine plans. In the second story, a group studies about the origin of life, analyzing some theories. The science teacher has an affair with a student, with whom he has philosophical discussions. Godard uses images and narrative to approach modern spirituality and the relationship between body and spirit.

In 2014, Godard won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize for “Farewell to Language”. In 2018, he competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes with “Image and Word”, a reflection on cinema and the world.

In addition to several Bears in Berlin and Lions in Venice, he has received lifetime honors at awards such as Caesar, Oscar and Cannes.

Remember Godard’s Greatest Films

In March 2021, on his 90th birthday, Godard announced plans to retire. But before that, he declared that he would make two more films.

“I’m ending my life in cinema — yes, my life as a filmmaker — with two more scripts. After that, I’ll say, ‘Goodbye, cinema!'” he declared.

Born in Paris in 1930, Jean-Luc Godard was from a French-Swiss family, the son of a doctor and grandson of one of the founders of the French bank Paribas.

3 of 3 Director Jean-Luc Godard — Photo: AFP Director Jean-Luc Godard — Photo: AFP

Quotes in Brazilian songs

Godard’s influences also reached Brazilian music, with mention of the filmmaker in the iconic “Eduardo e Mônica”, by Legião Urbana.

“Eduardo and Mônica exchanged numbers, then they called and decided to meet. Eduardo suggested a snack bar, but Mônica wanted to see a film by Godard”.

The filmmaker is also mentioned in the track “Selvagem”, by Paralamas do Sucesso.

WATCH: Jean-Luc Godard is the subject of Nelson Motta’s column (see video below)

“The government presents its weapons // Reticent speech, inconsistent novelty // And freedom falls to the ground at the feet of a Godard film”.

Skank, Engenheiros do Hawaii and Cachorro Grande were other national bands that have already mentioned the director in their songs.