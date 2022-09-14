Jeff Bezos’ company rocket crashes 1 minute after taking off

A rocket from the space transport company blue origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, crashed about a minute after taking off, on Monday 12, in the US state of Texas. According to the company, the capsule was not manned and there were no injuries.

“There was a failure in the thrust mechanism during our unmanned flight,” announced Blue Origin. Bezos’ company, however, said the escape system, created for the capsule to be ejected in emergency situations, worked as expected.

Initially, the plan was for the flight to take place on August 31, but it was delayed three times due to weather conditions.

The incident happened close to the time when the rocket was under the maximum amount of pressure, also known as “Max-Q”. The rover was flying at 1,126 kilometers per hour, at an altitude of about 8,500 meters. After being ejected, the capsule still reached an altitude of 11,300 meters.

This was the first major failure of a launch by the space exploration company of Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in the world, behind Elon Musk, owner of Tesla.

Because of the accident, the company’s rockets will not be able to take off until an investigation is completed, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.