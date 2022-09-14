João Gomes’ team informs that the show in Imperatriz “will happen”

Top Eventos and Tapajós Produções, offices that manage the career of singer João Gomes, inform that the show in the city of Imperatriz, in Maranhão, will happen, yes! And they also reinforce that the food storage is maintained and will be delivered to the Pro Elderly Association. The confirmation comes after the Rural Union’s refusal to show the artist at the PiZro festival due to his political positioning. Now, who will host the show by João Gomes is the AABB (Associação Atletica Branco do Brasil).

“In conversation with Elton Gomes, president of AABB de Imperatriz, who humbly gave us the space, we inform you that the show will happen, yes! The biggest PIZRO festival in Brazil will be at AABB with João Gomes, Tarcisio do Acordeon and Vitor Fernandes and the best: 1kg of food will be donated for each ticket sold”, says the statement sent to the LeoDias column.

“The groceries will be delivered to the Pro Elderly Association of Imperatriz. Making Elton’s words our own, we do not agree with any retaliation against the culture in our country, regardless of political party or candidate. Certain of having the partnership of the entire population of Imperatriz and region, we will have a beautiful party, like all the great events that PiZro has held in all regions of Brazil”, he informs.

– Team João Gomes

Understand what happened!

Three members of the Rural Union recorded a video claiming that João Gomes disrespected the president. The video was posted on social media on Monday (12/9).

“We were sought out to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny, due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro. He is not welcome here inside the Exhibition Park, as our flag is green and yellow”, they say. they.

The statement comes a week after the singer led a chorus against Bolsonaro when he performed for the first time at Rock in Rio. On the occasion, João Gomes went to the audience and recorded a video saying “Hey Bolsonaro”, which is completed by “vai ta c*” by the fans.

