João Guilherme remembers his first kiss with Jade Picon and lists famous hookups on ‘Foquinha no gshow’ | TV & Famous

The third episode of the second season of Foquinha on gshow is different! For the first time in face-to-face mode, our presenter welcomes a guest who doesn’t speak his tongue and is pure authenticity: João Guilherme. The actor and influencer reflects his fame as a catcher, lists the celebrities he has kissed, recalls the beginning of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jade Picon and still talks about his passion for fashion. See the full episode in the video above.

Seal on Gshow: João Guilherme tells what he did when he ended the relationship

Since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Jade Picon, about a year ago, João Guilherme wasted no time in enjoying his single life. However, he highlights that the influencer’s participation in BBB22 also impacted her personal life, which was increasingly exposed in the media.

I used to go to the nightclub, and kiss a lot of people that I thought was necessary. — Joao Guilherme

Surrounded by ‘Marias Fifis’

Seal at Gshow: João Guilherme comments on reactions after staying with Boca Rosa

João’s home doesn’t have a moment of peace, not even when he’s with his family. According to him, his brother Zé Felipe and his sister-in-law Virgínia are very “Maria Fifis”. And for gossip to reach father Leonardo’s ears is a quick thing.

When I got Boca Rosa for the first time, I never imagined it would have such an impact. Because then the old men, friends of my father, came to talk. — Joao Guilherme

First kiss on Jade Picon

Seal at Gshow: João Guilherme remembers his first kiss with Jade

Speaking of his ex, João remembers the time he kissed Jade for the first time, something he himself didn’t believe would happen.

The first time I hooked up with Jade, forget it. I came out of there rhyming in the car. I said ‘I’m going to date this girl’. But it was a job. — Joao Guilherme

The (big) list of celebrities that João has already caught

Seal on Gshow: João Guilherme confesses which celebrities he would pick

Returning to the subject of singleness, it is impossible not to notice that the list of celebrities that the cat has already caught does not stop growing. Sincerely, João tells Foquinha another mouth that was a source of pride for him.

When I kissed Luisa (Sonza) it was awesome too. I admire her a lot, I always have. In my opinion, she is getting prettier and better and better at what she does. — Joao Guilherme

And do you think it stops there? In the joke “I take it, I assume for Brazil or I leave it low”, João reveals even more names that have already tasted his honey. Check out the video at the beginning of this topic.

Seal on Gshow: João Guilherme says how much he spent on a single piece of clothing

In addition to a catcher, the boy is stylish! The world of fashion is one of João’s passions, and he is always on the lookout for the latest brand launches, especially luxury brands. The influencer says that it is not much to save when it comes to an item of desire. An example of this is that he spent the trifle of R$11,000 on Dior sneakers. But calm down, he also knew very well how to get that dindin back.

The AirDior, which I bought directly from Dior do Brasil. Then they brought it, it was 11K and I sold it for 55k. — Joao Guilherme

