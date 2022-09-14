Journalist and sports commentator Silvio Lancellotti dies at 78

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Silvio was responsible for spreading the Italian championship in the country and became famous on television.

Playback / ESPNsilvio lancellotti
Journalist became a landmark in the promotion of Italian football in the country

Journalist, writer and sports commentator Silvio Lancellotti passed away this Tuesday, 13, at the age of 78. Silvio became well known for being a pioneer in broadcasting the Italian Championship in the country through the channels ESPN. The Disney Group’s own broadcaster was the one who linked the news. There was no mention of the cause of death. The journalist was in the founding of Veja magazine in the 60s and arrived on television years later with Italian football on open TV on Sundays. In 2012 he left TV and took over a column on Portal R7. Silvio has also written books, such as ‘Honra ou Vendetta’, which talks about the Italian mafia in Brazilian lands. Several journalists and fellow professionals mourned the loss of the commentator.

