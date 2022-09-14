Journalist and sports commentator Silvio Lancellotti dies at 78

Silvio was responsible for spreading the Italian championship in the country and became famous on television.

Playback / ESPN

Journalist became a landmark in the promotion of Italian football in the country



Journalist, writer and sports commentator Silvio Lancellotti passed away this Tuesday, 13, at the age of 78. Silvio became well known for being a pioneer in broadcasting the Italian Championship in the country through the channels ESPN. The Disney Group’s own broadcaster was the one who linked the news. There was no mention of the cause of death. The journalist was in the founding of Veja magazine in the 60s and arrived on television years later with Italian football on open TV on Sundays. In 2012 he left TV and took over a column on Portal R7. Silvio has also written books, such as ‘Honra ou Vendetta’, which talks about the Italian mafia in Brazilian lands. Several journalists and fellow professionals mourned the loss of the commentator.

It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the death of dear Silvio Lancellotti, an inspiration and reference for fans of Italian and international football in Brazil. He’s been our company for so many mornings, and he’s given us the honor of being a coworker at ESPN. Peace to friends. pic.twitter.com/GThaYGmNCU — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) September 13, 2022

Our colleague Everaldo Marques has just informed me that our colleague Silvio Lancelotti has just passed away. God bless you and our sympathies to the family. — Silvio Luiz (@silvioluiz) September 13, 2022