Journalists shot dead in Haiti | World

Two Haitian journalists were killed last Sunday (12) while working in Port-au-Prince. The deaths were confirmed this Tuesday (13). The country is experiencing an escalation of violence against the press.

Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles, who worked for electronic vehicles, were shot dead in Cité Soleil, the scene of clashes between armed groups for months.

“They were part of a group of seven journalists who went to the scene to report on the armed clashes, which in particular caused the death of teenager Christelle Delva last Saturday,” said journalist Robest Dimanche, a spokesman for Colectivo. Online Media Haitian.

The two journalists were killed on their way back from the neighborhood, where the victim’s parents live, Dimanche said. The bandits burned the bodies, he said.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was dismayed by the murder of the two journalists. In a social network, he stated that the crime is an act of barbarism.

Haiti has been facing a political and economic crisis for years, compounded by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Criminal groups benefit from widespread impunity, and violence has increased in recent years.