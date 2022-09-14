Juliette does not renew contract and is fired from Globo

Reproduction / Instagram Juliette does not renew contract with Globo

The champion of Big Brother Brasil 21 was so acclaimed that she was one of the few participants who signed an exclusive contract with Globo after the reality show, however, the singer did not renew with the station this year and was fired.

Because of this lack of bond with the audience leader, she accepted the invitation of SBT and recorded, for the first time, on Tuesday (13), a program outside the station that revealed her.

Juliette recorded the program Eliana, from SBT, through the streets of Rio de Janeiro and then received the presenter and Tiago Barnabé, a comedian who imitates the socialite Narcisa Tamborindeguy, at her home to finish the recordings.

It is not yet known when the program with the participation of the BBB21 champion will air, but Eliana made a point of sharing some records of the meeting on social networks. “Juliette rocked Rock in Rio, very pretty, how talented she is! And it’s the first show she’s going to do outside the plim plim, I was very happy”, said the presenter.

The singer spoke of the transformations in her life in the last year and a half after becoming famous. With that, Eliana will give Juliette a lot of space in the editing of her program, who is usually vice-leader of audience in São Paulo.

As soon as she left BBB21, Juliette joined Anitta’s business team and had a truncated negotiation with Globo. Among several comings and goings with the broadcaster’s executives, she signed a contract as an ambassador for Globoplay, with the right to a documentary about her life.

In the old deal, she ended up becoming an employee of the ratings leader and had to submit to the house director’s authorizations to appear on competitive programs – something that was never released. Now, without the deal, she is free to step wherever she wants.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

