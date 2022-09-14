Juliette leaves Globo’s ‘tethers’ is confirmed with Eliana, on SBT

The singer recorded a special article for Programa Eliana and should strengthen ties with other broadcasters competing with Globo.

Phenomenon on TV, on social networks and in the advertising market, Juliette will make her first appearance outside Globo since she won the BBB21 and launched herself as a singer. She recorded a special feature with none other than Elianafor the presenter’s program on SBT.

According to Notícias da TV, the recording for Programa Eliana took place this Tuesday, 13th. In addition to the blonde, Tiago Barnabé, comedian who plays Narcisa Tamborindeguy, also participated in the special report.

The recordings took place at Juliette’s house, in Rio de Janeiro, when she opened her residence for SBT, the singer spoke about the transformations in her life in the last year and a half, after fame. It is expected that the artist will be highlighted in the Eliana Program, which is usually vice-leader of audience on Sundays.

Although the recordings have already been completed, there is still no forecast for the interview to air.

The publication also says that before Juliette decided to leave the ‘bubble’ of Globo programs, there was a long negotiation between Eliana’s team and the BBB 21 champion. The professionals who work with the influencer, consider it important that she prestige other broadcasters and other presenters because of her career as a singer.

NTV also pointed out that the cactus queen has already received several invitations from Globo’s competing programs, such as Faustão na Band, for example. As the singer had a tight schedule, her presence on the Morumbi station has not yet happened.

As Eliana and Juliette are closer and SBT’s request was already old, the blonde had priority to interview the famous.

In addition to being disputed by programs from rival Globo stations, Platinada itself also has plans for the former BBB. This week, director Allan Fiterman, of the soap opera Sertão Searevealed to columnist Patrícia Kogut that wants to enable Juliette to participate in the six o’clock plot.

O SBT is also interested in having Juliette on stage at Telethon 2022which will take place in November.