Juma drags body bathed in blood and scares Muda in Pantanal

To stress Juma (Alanis Guillen) is a choice that should not be recommended to anyone in wetland, but that’s exactly what Solano (Rafa Sieg) decides to do in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap, setting a theoretically fatal ambush for the heiress Marruá and becoming another target of the jaguar’s fury, which ends once and for all with the henchman’s life and takes the advantage of Tenório (Murilo Benício) in the plot. Amidst the chaos experienced by Juma, seedling (Bella Campos) catches her friend as she drags the bloodied body of the enemy.

The scare will be evident, but Muda quickly realizes what was happening, acting quickly to help Juma in a delicate situation, after all she is about to give birth to her son.

Despite the scare, Muda acts quickly to help Juma through a difficult time. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Despite being relatively short, the journey of Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa) to give birth to the child will be one of the most complicated of her life, thanks to the sudden action of Solano, who was already sheltering in the tapera without knowing that the place belongs to Juma.

Upon seeing Juma’s arrival, Solano even laughs derisively, faithfully believing that she would be easy to dominate, but what should be an easy mission turns into a nightmare for the assassin. One less soldier for Tenorio.