Justice decrees arrest of PT member who killed ex-wife and son

The Justice of São Paulo decreed, this Tuesday, 13, the preventive detention of PT member Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 39, accused of killing his ex-wife and son. The crime happened on Monday 12 and was recorded by a security camera. The preventive detention had been requested by the Civil police and had the agreement of the Public Ministry.

The man is a medical student, has a Gun Collector, Sports Shooter and Hunter (CAC) record and has a tattoo of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on his left arm. The name of the youngest son, Luiz Inácio Nicolich Lemos, is a tribute to the unionist.

The images show a white Fiat Uno, out of control, hitting a pole. Seconds earlier, the PT’s ex-wife, who was driving the car, had been shot. After the collision, the killer fired again at the car and ran. Michelli Nicolich, 37, and her youngest son, Luiz Inácio, were hit by the killer. They were rescued and taken to hospitals in the region, but they did not survive their injuries. The eldest son, 5 years old, was not shot.

Ezequiel was arrested in the act by an off-duty military policeman. He was taken to the 49th Police District (DP), in São Mateus, where he was arrested and indicted for double qualified murder, femicide, ambush and attempted murder.

The police managed to seize a carbine magazine and 31 9mm ammunition, which belong to Ezequiel. The officers are still looking for the weapon used by the PT.