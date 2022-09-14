Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, recalls the backstage of the announcement of the end of the duo Simone and Simaria

Kaká Diniz commented on the matter to a podcast and explained the details behind the announcement of the end of the duo

Kaká Diniz, businessman and husband of singer Simone, recalled the day when his wife and sister, Simaria, announced the end of the country duo “Simone & Simaria”. He also revealed to the podcast ‘Power of Network Cast’ that his partner is already dedicating himself to the first album in his solo career.

“Like every end of the cycle, it was very difficult. And it’s still difficult. It’s not easy. Like it or not, the girls are over thirty togethersinging, they are sisters, they love each other, they respect each other, so I think this decision is not easy for the two of them”, began the businessman.

“At the same time, I think that for the moment it is necessary. The day they released the note… It looks like this… When the note comes out, it’s like a funeral, man. Simone crying a lot, Simaria too, maybe crying a lot, certainly at home. She told Simone that she was crying a lot, it must not be easy for both of them”, said Kaká, commenting on the moment when the artists announced the end of the duo to fans through social media.

Simone’s husband also commented on their long career as a duo. “It’s a wedding. The big X of the question e, which is the good side, is that they are sisters and continue to be and respect each other. Love will not change because of this, but it is a new cycle that begins”, he said, guaranteeing that the solo career will bring “news” soon.